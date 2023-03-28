NewLeftHeader

Art in Public Places 032823

“Art in Public Places” – Spectrum by Randy Colosky

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Spectrum, a glazed ceramic column 10 ft. tall x 3 ft. in diameter, was created by artist Randy Colosky in 2018. It was designed and installed in celebration of artist Jodi Nathanson who passed away in 2015. It is inscribed with the following notation, “Each day is born with a sunrise and ends with a sunset.”

art in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

“Spectrum” is located next to the beach access steps on Thalia Street 

“Creating public art projects is my job and I love making considered statements that are affirmations in the landscape for people to engage with,” Colosky said in a statement on his website. “In the 30 plus years I have been an artist, my goal consistently was to make a living at what I was passionate about. During the time I was building my art practice I worked as a chef, in ceramic manufacturing, in film production creating sets and props and finally in the building trades where I am still a licensed contractor in California. All of these occupations offered me opportunities to become proficient in a spectrum of skills both analogue and digital as well as knowledge about many of the materials that shape the world. Like many of my past occupations, public art projects are collaborative.” 

art in closeup spectrum

Click on photo for a larger image

“Spectrum” was dedicated to Jodi Nathanson, Sawdust Art Festival artist 

“My goal is to present dynamic ideas that are also able to address all the parameters of the constituency and location involved. What I bring to public art projects is the academic knowledge of the history of art and architecture to design engaging projects and the pragmatic experience required to bring them to completion. 

“My intent is to create approachable works that have a layer of visual data that can unfold for the viewer over time. I look for ways to transform universal concepts from nature, technology and history into a formal geometric language of shape, color, pattern and form. This kind of work invites the viewer to bring their own experience and imagination to the viewing experience.” 

art in Thalia Street steps

Click on photo for a larger image

Colosky invites the viewer to engage in the present moment 

“To me the audience completes the works. Space itself is an object architecturally and my works are design in collaboration with the areas they are placed. Public spaces, museums, galleries, open fields, window spaces, all have attributes that can be capitalized on esthetically as avenues to create exuberant disruptions in the landscape. As we move closer to our personal technology, I want to offer opportunities for people to momentarily step out of their routine, engage in the present moment and contemplate the physicality of the world.”

For more information about Randy Colosky, go towww.randycolosky.com.

This is the 94th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

