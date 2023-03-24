NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 24  | March 24, 2023Subscribe

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley honors women 032423

Share this story

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley honors women storytellers at Second Annual Women Making A Difference Awards ceremony

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley (District 5) hosted her Second Annual Women Making A Difference Awards on Saturday, March 18 at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point. In support of the National Women’s History Month theme this year, Supervisor Foley recognized the women storytellers whose significant contributions tell our stories, produce art and news, pursue truth and reflect society in Orange County decade after decade. 

Orange County Supervisor group SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Office of OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

2023 Women Making A Difference awardees (wearing leis) with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley (standing on the dais in the center with light blue jacket). 

“Congratulations to the nominees and awardees of my Second Annual Women Making A Difference Awards! I am honored to recognize the many talented women storytellers who dedicate their lives to pursuing truth, producing art and reflecting our community,” said Supervisor Foley. “These stories are essential to retaining the history and experiences of our residents in Orange County. I’m proud to celebrate esteemed women who care about others and understand that lifting up those in pain or struggling lifts up us all. Women empowering women builds stronger communities for everyone and I look forward to working together to make a difference in Orange County.” 

Supervisor Foley recognized women making a difference in the following categories: Arts, Blogs, Books & Publications, Radio, Stage, Podcasts, Social Media, Film, Public Information, News - Print and News - Television.

Awardees affiliated with Laguna Beach included:

Orange County Supervisor Allison Katrina Scott SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

(L-R) Awardee Dr. Allison Deming, PMMC; OC Supervisor Katrina Foley and PMMC Board Member Scott Kratzer, nominator

Books & Publications: Dr. Allison Deming

Dr. Allison Deming serves as Vice President of Conservation Medicine and Science at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC). She completed marine mammal research and her findings will be published this spring. 

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Patti Anthony

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

(L-R) OC Supervisor Katrina Foley; Awardee Patti Compton, KX FM Radio and Anthony Hall, KX FM Radio, nominator

Radio: Patti Compton 

Patti Compton is the host of “Play Something Sweet” on KX FM Radio in , a music history show that celebrates music and puts songs in historical context. 

Orange County Supervisor Steve Lana Katrina SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Rosansky, nominator; Awardee Lana Johnson and OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

News - Print: Lana Johnson

Lana Johnson is the editor of Stu News Laguna and Stu News Newport. She is the main force in writing, processing and editing the many stories for both the Newport Beach and Laguna Beach editions. 

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Michele Ruth SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) OC Supervisor Katrina Foley; Awardee Michele Gile and Ruth Kobayashi, nominator

News - Television: Michele Gile 

Michele Gile of KCAL-CBS LA News has been delivering news about Orange County for more than 30 years. She is trusted by her community and by the top brass at Police and Fire Departments and hospitals throughout the county. 

In addition to recognizing the nominees and awardees, the awards ceremony featured performances from Jacque Tahuka-Nunez and the Women’s Fellowship from the Marshallese Ministries of Orange County. Girl Scout Troop 8485 administered the Presentation of Colors accompanied by Bagpiper Lauren Andrade, OCFA. The National Anthem was sung by Brooke Lattin, Laguna Beach High School.

Orange County Supervisor Nunez and Andrade SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

(L-R) Jacque Tahuka-Nunez, Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation who performed and made a land acknowledgement is pictured with Bagpiper Lauren Andrade, OCFA Pipes and Drums representing the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association 3631

Orange County Supervisor Marshallese SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

Women’s Fellowship from the Marshallese Ministries of Orange County with OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

Orange County Supervisor color guard SNN and SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

Girls Scout Troop 8485 line up for the Presentation of Colors and were accompanied by Lauren Andrade, OCFA on bagpipes

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.