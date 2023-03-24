Council approves parking plan, facility reservation program 032423

Council approves parking plan, facility reservation program, release of certain police records

By SARA HALL

City Council this week approved summer parking and transit plans, a facility reservation program for a recently acquired campus in South Laguna, extended the city’s solid waste franchise contract, and, in a split decision, a majority agreed to release police bodycam video and other records related to a traffic stop involving the city manager.

At the Tuesday (March 21) meeting, councilmembers unanimously agreed with staff recommendations for the 2023 summer parking management plan, which included partnerships with the festivals, lease agreements for seasonal lots and an updated trolley program. Council also directed staff to set a reduced rate for weekday parking at Act V. The item also included an update on transit services, including a summary of parking and transit programs from last summer.

The recommendations are consistent with how the summer parking and transit services are typically run, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis noted.

It’s a pretty thorough report, Mayor Bob Whalen commented.

Councilmember Mark Orgill said he was very impressed with the presentation to the festivals and encouraged to work with them in the future.

“It was amazing,” Orgill praised city staff, specifically Director of Transit and Community Services Michael Litschi.

They also authorized the sale of a summer parking passes for festival artists, staff, and the general public and the continuation of the Passport to the Arts parking permit program, which provides discounted parking in Lot 16 (Act V).

Whalen noted that the Act V parking lot is under-utilized. He suggested making it free to park there on weekdays.

“I’d rather have people filling up Act V and taking the trolley in,” Whalen said. “I think that’s worth trying.”

That’s definitely something they can try, Litschi said. It’s typically been $7 for weekdays and $10 for weekends in the past, he added, and a number of passes are also valid there.

“Some of the lack of demand there is just a rebound from COVID still,” Litschi said. “We’re continuing to see an increase in parking every year.”

Making it free could possibly overwhelm that lot, he added, and it could make it difficult to convince festival artists and others to pay for a pass for the LCAD lot if they know they can park for free at Act V.

The concern that the parking passes won’t get used if there’s free parking is a good point, Orgill agreed.

“The paradigm, the fantasy, of remote parking – people don’t use it,” Whalen said.

Litschi suggested reducing the fee to $5 for weekdays and the usual $10 for weekends. Councilmembers agreed with the idea.

“If (utilization) doesn’t go up dramatically we ought to be making it free,” Whalen said, and then figure out how to make it work with the artist passes. “But people need to use that lot, it’s really not very far from the festival.”

Council unanimously approved the recommended actions with the modified fees at the Act V lot.

In the same action item, councilmembers authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute, or extend, lease agreements for seasonal public parking lots with Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, Laguna College of Art + Design, Festival of Arts, the property owner at 232 Ocean Ave. and the property owner at 16355 Laguna Canyon Road.

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi commented that the Mission Hospital parking lot is also under-utilized. He suggested enhancing the signage strategy to encourage usage.

“I just want to make sure we maximize the utilization of that lot,” he said.

Staff agreed to incorporate a more dynamic sign plan.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved summer parking and transit plans, including an updated trolley program

The action authorized the operation of summer trolley service on the coastal, canyon and summer breeze routes, and expanded Laguna Local on-demand service hours, between June 30 and September 4. It also amended an agreement with LAZ Parking California for an increased scope of work to operate expanded trolley and on-demand services.

The strategies proposed for this summer’s parking management plan are intended to “help manage seasonal parking demand while enhancing access to the city’s businesses, beaches and special events for residents and visitors.”

The approved recommendations for the summer 2023 PMP include:

–Execute seasonal lease agreements for use of peripheral parking lots, and sell seasonal parking passes for use by festival staff and artists.

–Approve the purchase of new multi-space pay stations to be installed near the Sawdust Festival.

–Set summer parking rates in accordance with the city’s approved Coastal Development Permit.

–Operate trolley service on coastal, canyon and summer breeze routes.

–Continue to operate Laguna Beach Local on demand transit service with expanded hours.

–Continue marketing and outreach programs in coordination with festivals and Visit Laguna Beach.

The city operated a pilot “beach trolley” program in summer 2022 to supplement the Laguna Local on-demand service and provide an additional transit option for families, or larger groups, who wanted to travel from residential neighborhoods to the beach without having to drive and park. The new beach trolley operated seven days a week and served the neighborhoods of Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon, Arch Beach Heights and North Laguna.

Ridership on this service was not as high as anticipated, totaling less than 4,000 boardings during the summer 2022 season. As a result, staff did not recommend continuing the beach trolley service for this upcoming summer.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said she was reluctant to cancel the beach trolley simply because there weren’t a lot of riders. She noted that some residents, local youth in particular, might be expecting the service and be surprised to see it gone.

It was only a pilot program, Litschi emphasized, in an effort to give residents an option to get down to the beach. They marketed it in the neighborhoods, but didn’t see a lot of people riding it. But rather than just looking at the total number of riders, the better perspective is to consider the boardings per hour, which is only a handful of people compared to the other routes, he explained.

“From a productivity standpoint, it really wasn’t meeting our metrics,” Litschi said.

This summer, they also have the expanded on-demand service into North and South Laguna, he added.

Ultimately, councilmembers agreed with staff’s recommendation of not continuing the beach trolley pilot program.

Tuesday’s approval also included an agreement with IPS Group, Inc., in an amount not-to-exceed $200,000 for the purchase of 25 new multi-space pay stations.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved a facility reservation program for the former St. Catherine campus

During another item discussion, council unanimously approved the interim use facility reservation program and the license agreement policy and associated fee schedule for the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center (former home of the St. Catherine of Siena parish school campus) located at 30516 Coast Highway. Council also approved limiting large events with more than 40 participants and other special events to two days or less (per event) and require a temporary use permit for such events.

There are groups waiting to use the facility for events, Dupuis noted.

The fee schedule looked reasonable, Orgill commented.

In the long-term, they might want to look at the business rates to ensure they are getting full-cost recovery, Rounaghi suggested. But, for now, this works, he added.

There were no public comments on the item.

On January 24, council voted 4-1 in favor of the interim use plan for the property. Councilmember George Weiss dissented, saying that he liked the idea, but thought it was premature.

The interim use plan approved in January takes advantage of the available office spaces and recreational areas without making any structural changes on the property, which provides approximately 39,500 square feet of indoor space.

Use of the property will include most available classrooms, opening and emergency operations center and training room, a police department and marine safety substation, and relocating fire department administration from city hall to the property’s administrative area.

Recreational programming includes indoor pickleball, youth recreation classes, adult drop-in basketball, cultural arts programming on the stage and wedding ceremonies performed in the chapel. Long-term uses of the property will be considered as part of a comprehensive city facilities master plan.

The action in January also directed staff to develop an interim rental program and fee structure with an agreement that is mindful of any long-term uses prioritized as part of the facilities master plan.

The facility reservation and rental program will provide residents, nonprofits serving Laguna Beach, and other community organizations the opportunity to use the facility in coordination with the city’s recreation programming and other planned civic uses. These organizations can reserve the space in the gymnasium, indoor classrooms and the grass field for sports practices on an hourly basis, Monday through Friday, at a set fee per hour. Weekend rentals may also be available in the future, depending on staff availability and community interest.

Staff is proposing the reservation program be managed on a first come, first served basis that gives priority to: City-sponsored programs and events; Laguna Beach nonprofit organizations; Laguna Beach Unified School District-sponsored programs; local individual groups and residents, and sports clubs and for-profit businesses.

The proposed hourly rates are consistent with what’s currently charged for indoor space at other Laguna Beach facilities and comparable to fees charged by other Orange County cities.

The proposed hourly rates are:

–Local nonprofits (including LBUSD events) will be charged $42 for classrooms, $25 for the field, $55 for half the gym and $85 for the full gym.

–Local individual groups will be charged $62 for classrooms, $40 for the field, $75 for half the gym and $115 for the full gym.

–Businesses will be charged $88 for classrooms, $50 for the field, $115 for half the gym and $150 for the full gym.

According to the staff report, city employees will have complete authority over the facility, equipment, participants and activities, including the authority to request changes to an activity. An additional fee of $25 per hour will be charged if additional city staff is required for the activity.

Vehicles must be parked within the existing capacity of the property and coordinated with other city activities. All equipment is removed at the end of event and all trash is placed in appropriate containers as designated by city staff.

Fee-based classes or programs (other than recreation programs), receptions, fundraising events and events for sales purposes cannot participate in this program.

The proposed license agreement program is provided to govern the use of approximately six general purpose classrooms that will be available for weekly or monthly rentals under a license agreement program, Organizations will be able to utilize the space for short-term, non-recreational use, like meetings or training programs.

The proposed weekly and monthly rates are:

–Local nonprofits will be charged $1,500/week and $6,000/month for classrooms, with the same rate for the science and art rooms.

–Local individual groups will be charged $2,200/week and $8,800/month for classrooms, and $2,400/week and $9,600/month for the science or art rooms.

–Businesses will be charged $3,100/week and $12,400/month for classrooms, and $3,000/week and $12,000/month for the science or art rooms.

City staff is planning to use the kindergarten classroom and connected secured playground space and restrooms for early education classes through the city’s recreation program. At least one individual has also expressed interest in leasing the space for a preschool program. However, a long-term license agreement would be challenging to approve under the existing financing arrangement the city entered to purchase the property, according to the staff report. They would also prevent the city from using the space for its programming. Staff is reviewing the proposal and the city’s ability to enter a long-term license agreement for more than 30 days and they’ll update the council if it’s feasible.

Special events with 40 or more participants on the outdoor spaces, like the field or playground, would require a separate temporary use permit and an application fee. They would be reviewed by city staff on a case-by-case basis. The city’s TUP program allows staff to evaluate events for parking impacts, temporary structures, amplified sound, serving of alcohol, placing limits on the hours of the event, impacts on the neighborhood and other criteria before approval. Additional hourly fees may be charged by police, fire, public works, recreation or other staff as deemed necessary by the city for special events.

There is no immediate use proposed for the former chapel space. City staff is reviewing opportunities for weddings and small community meetings to be offered at this location. A proposed plan is expected to be presented to council later this year.

The revenue for the new fees is estimated to be $150,000 annually and approximately $15,000 during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

In another agenda item during Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers voted 3-2 to waive the exemption under the Public Records Act for investigatory files and authorize the disclosure of certain exempt records. Whalen and Kempf dissented.

The Public Records Act request was made to obtain a copy of a police officer’s body-worn camera video and dispatch call logs relating to a November traffic stop during which Dupuis was issued a citation for the handheld use of a cell phone while driving.

During several recent council meetings, several members of the public have mentioned the traffic stop and the PRA request. The documentation should prove whether or not Dupuis was using her position as a city official to get out of the ticket, as some residents have claimed and Dupuis has denied.

The Laguna Beach Police Department’s policy is to release such records where it is required by law to do so. In this instance, according to City Attorney Phil Kohn, there is no such requirement and the city is authorized by the PRA to withhold the subject records because they are exempt from disclosure as investigatory files. Although the Public Records Act provides that, unless disclosure is prohibited by law, a public agency is not prevented from voluntarily making otherwise exempt records available to the public.

In explaining their no votes, both Whalen and Kempf said their concern was in creating a precedent. While some argued that it’s a unique situation because the traffic stop involved the city manager, Whalen said there’s nothing further to be learned from the video, which he said corroborates Dupuis’ account of the incident.

“If there was anything in the video that gave me concern or pause or led me to believe that there was undue influence exercised or that the story didn’t hang together, I’d vote to release it. But I don’t see any of that,” Whalen said.

“She’s a private citizen, I consider it a private matter,” Kempf agreed.

Asked if it’s possible for the council to create a policy in the future to address the issue, Kohn confirmed that council could do that going forward.

This is about public trust and putting that above all, Orgill said.

Weiss said the incident is still a “question mark” in the minds of many community members, so the video should be released as a matter of public interest, integrity and trust in government.

Staff will review the video and redact any personal information visible (like license or registration information).

Also on Tuesday, during another discussion item, council unanimously approved the third amendment to the solid waste franchise agreement with Waste Management of Orange County. The amendment will extend the expiration date to June 30, 2024 and for an additional amount not-to-exceed $613,000.

The city’s solid waste franchise agreement is due to expire on June 30. City staff has been in negotiations with Waste Management to extend the contract for an additional year to allow sufficient time for the request for proposals for solid waste collection services to be completed and to allow for a 13-month transition period to a contract with the new hauler. Staff anticipates submitting recommendations to award the new contract in May.

The negotiations included three meetings and several counteroffers over the last year. City staff believes the proposed amendment will align with state-mandated diversion requirements at the most reasonable rates available.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.