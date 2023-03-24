Subcommittee shares small-scale project ideas for climate change mitigation
By SARA HALL
At the Environmental Sustainability Committee meeting on Monday (March 20) the climate change subcommittee shared some potential project ideas that stemmed from their 2021-23 workplan.
The group’s workplan included research on small-scale mitigation/resilience projects such as: Tree canopy promotion, white sidewalks (or “cool streets”), street lights and other public lighting, green roof pilot, light bulb exchange program, syncing traffic lights, plant-based local food promotion, etc.
The subcommittee recently reviewed the 2021-23 workplan to see what was outstanding and noted that some boxes have been or will be checked off through efforts on the Climate Protection Action Plan, said ESC Vice Chair Judie Mancuso. So, they focused on tackling some of the other items, she noted.
On Monday, the committee members highlighted and asked for feedback about the cool streets and plant-based food promotion ideas. In connection with another workplan project that focuses on environmental regulations and developments for new construction and remodel projects, the subcommittee also invited officials from Southern California Edison to present information on building electrification during the meeting.
They’ve seen some other cities, including Los Angeles and Phoenix, implement the white sidewalks or cool streets idea with some success, Mancuso said.
Cities with a lot of paved areas, especially black asphalt, create a lot of heat, explained committee member Anne Girtz. That heat, especially in the summer months, doesn’t dissipate easily. The idea is to cover some of the black surfaces with a lighter color so they don’t absorb and retain all that heat. That cools everything off and reduces the need for A/C, she added.
“This is something that several cities in the West, where there are hotter climates, have done,” Girtz noted. “In Laguna, it’s really not going to have a really big impact on reducing our heat island here in the Downtown area, but I think, what we talked about, is that it’s really a model and it’s really more of a discussion point for people to become more aware about these issues.”
It’s an easy project for the city to do, Girtz said, and is something visible that will get those conversations started, which will raise awareness and education.
It could be a good project for the city, agreed committee member Steve Chadima. The city could pick a few streets where work is already being planned and look into the potential benefits, he said.
Committee member Mina Brown suggested testing out the cool streets products on a parking lot that’s adjacent to popular uses (like a school or park) where people are really going to feel the difference.
“Where people are using the outdoors and are really going to feel how much cooler it is,” she said.
She also suggested looking into “cool roofs” for people who aren’t putting solar panels on their rooftops, but can put something on to make them a lighter color to reflect light and heat.
Chadima noted a potential wrinkle in the cool rooftops idea though, as he went through something similar when replacing the roof on his own building. They wanted to make it “cool” and found some color options were available, but not white because there have been complaints in the city about the reflecting light bothering neighbors who live on the hills above the white rooftop.
“So there are little asterisks there, but there are still options,” said Chadima, who ultimately got a beige rooftop. “I live on the top floor and it’s a good 10 degrees cooler in there in the summer now because of that roof, so it definitely helps.”
There are competing interests in regulations at work, he noted, and it can be a challenge, but ultimately worth the effort.
A few committee members also suggested planting more trees to help increase the urban forest plan.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
AN ESC subcommittee is studying possible climate change mitigation projects, including implementing "cool streets" and programs to help electrify new homes and remodels
Regarding the plant-based local food promotion project idea, climate change subcommittee member Chadima said they were looking to shine a light on the issue.
“We were doing some brainstorming on how to provide both greater awareness among the residents that there are vegan options in local restaurants, but also to incentivize the restaurants to offer more vegan options,” said Chadima, who brought a vegan meal to the meeting to share so others could see that “vegan food doesn’t have to be tasteless or uninteresting.”
“There are some restaurants that do have good vegan food,” he said.
Mancuso also noted that one of the top contributors to greenhouse gasses and emissions is livestock and agricultural uses, which has prompted the committee to consider ideas to promote plant-based options at local restaurants.
Some of the ideas included: Meatless Mondays; a contest for best vegan dish; Taste of Laguna “vegan passport” to act as a fast pass; memo or newsletter to feature restaurants’ vegan options, and vegan recipes gathered from residents and dispersed through social media platforms.
The Taste of Laguna “vegan passport,” which would allow people who wanted the vegan option to go to the head of the line, might encourage people to taste these items and incentivize the restaurateurs to offer them up, Chadima noted.
A newsletter or social media posts highlighting specific vegan food available in town might also motivate local restaurants, he added.
“As other restaurateurs see their competitors highlighted or some of their creative dishes, maybe they would step up to the plate as well,” Chadima said.
The emphasis would be on publicizing and promoting the idea that there are great vegan options in Laguna Beach, which might get people enjoying them more often, he said.
For reference and support of another climate change subcommittee project (providing recommendations on updated regulations related to building codes for new construction and renovations), officials from Southern California Edison gave a presentation to the ESC on Monday about electrification.
They’ve discussed electrification a lot, in relation to people building a new home or remodeling their home, Mancuso said.
“This is something very popular across the state,” she said.
The state has set forth ambitious goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions, said Kelley Lee, government relations manager on SCE’s local public affairs team. In 2017, SCE developed a white paper about the clean power and electrification pathway to realizing California’s environmental goals. That paper is essentially the framework for the various programs in place to help mitigate some of the barriers to electrifying homes, she added.
In 2019, they updated the effort as “Pathway 2045,” which is SCE’s data-driven analysis of the steps that California must take to meet the 2045 goals to clean the electricity grid and reach carbon neutrality.
As part of this effort, local governments have an opportunity to create “reach codes” that goes above and beyond, or “reaches,” and is more energy efficient than the state baseline, explained Joshua Torres, senior policy advisor on SCE’s local public affairs team.
It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, he emphasized. There are nearly 100 jurisdictions in California that have adopted a reach code and they look very different, he added. Some have regulations for all electric, others are “electric preferred” and strongly incentivize electric without prohibiting gas usage and others focus on electric vehicle charging. Some jurisdictions do a combination and/or offer exemptions (for commercial kitchens, for example).
“These are very customizable to the unique characteristics of your jurisdiction,” Torres said.
Southern California Edison regularly provides assistance with developing reach codes to local governments in SCE service territory at no cost, Torres said. This help includes technical assistance such as cost-effectiveness studies, ordinance language and advice on navigating the ordinance adoption process. SCE can also provide aid in addressing common questions and offers free induction cooking workshops for both residential and commercial customers at the Foodservice Technology Center.
Torres also explained some of the benefits of building electrification, existing technology options, charge-ready programs, help with fleet electrification plans, and shared some resources on the issue.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.