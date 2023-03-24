NewLeftHeader

Newly renovated medical clinic sparks celebration 032423

Newly renovated medical clinic sparks celebration

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Last Thursday (March 16), the Laguna Beach Community Clinic held a public Open House to celebrate its fully renovated medical home. The renovation, a $1.5 million project and two years in the making, was led by Ken Mockett, owner of Pacific Orca.

Newly renovated Cole and Rubal

Click on photo for a larger image

Roya Cole and Dr. Jorge Rubal at the clinic's wall of gratitude installation

At a private reception for major doors held an hour before the Open House, Dr. Jorge Rubal lifted his glass of Champagne and said, “In my time as CEO and CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, I’ve never been more thrilled, grateful and humbled than I am at this moment. Today we celebrate you for making this renovation possible.

Newly renovated VIP reception

Click on photo for a larger image

A private VIP reception was shared with major donors

“I finally feel that our facility, functionally and aesthetically, is now equal to the excellent medical services our physicians and nurses provide,” said Rubal.

The centerpiece of the renovation is the Bonnie and Arnold Hano Nutrition Center, located on the second floor. The spacious center includes a well-equipped kitchen and meeting area with state-of-the-art virtual communications technology for in-person and remote instruction.

Newly renovated Champagne toast

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Dr. Jorge Rubal; Roya Cole, clinic board member; John Link, clinic board president and Ken Jillson share a Champagne toast

Guests touring the modernized clinic discovered its pharmacy, lab, triage room and private check-in. The minimalistic interior design is enhanced by the photography of Laguna’s beaches and canyons from local artists, including Sean Hunter Brown, Ron Chilcote, Patsee Ober, Mitch Ridder, Cory Sparkuhl and Cliff Wassmann. Laguna Beach artist, Jeff Lavinsky, created a large mural in the children’s section of the lobby. Guests also enjoyed live music by Felisha Dunne along with food and beverages from Starfish Restaurant.

Newly renovated clinic tour

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara MacGillivray (fourth from left) and other community members touring the clinic

Newly renovated ribbon cutting

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Ribbon cutting with clinic board members Susan Neely, Roya Cole and John Link; Dr. Jorge Rubal, clinic CEO & CM; Sue Kempf, mayor pro tem and Lidia Mandala, board member

A ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Chamber of Commerce included comments by Mayor ProTem Sue Kempf, who remarked to the crowd, “The nicest people work at the clinic. I have friends who come to the clinic and they love it.”

 

