LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month 032423

LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues to honor Women’s History Month with intimate concerts and movie screenings. Note: Simply Sammy (originally scheduled for February 25) has now been rescheduled to April 29.

lbcac celebrates hidden figures

“Hidden Figures” - March 29 

Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures, Women’s History Month Film Festival

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA – Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Limited Seating. To RSVP, click here.

LBCAC celebrates book cover

Randy Kraft discusses her new novel Off Season on April 2. The painting on the book cover is by Laguna Beach artist Tracey Moscaritolo 

Sunday, April 2, 4 p.m.

Book Launch and Reading: OC author Randy Kraft launches new novel Off Season

Author Randy Kraft will discuss her third novel, Off Season, which is set in Laguna. Kraft writes fiction and book reviews, and occasionally coaches aspiring writers. She holds a Masters in Writing and an MBA. She is a retired freelance journalist for regional and national magazines, as well as an education, business, culture and city reporter for newspapers, including the Laguna Beach Independent.

Off Season is for readers who enjoy fiction that contemplates intimate relationships and the passing of time, and who have ever considered an escape from daily living in the hope of forging a new path.

When Sharon’s ex-husband, Red, invites her to join him for a winter retreat, she agrees. After all, they’ve moved past what ails them, she will be on sabbatical fine tuning a PhD dissertation, and he needs a respite from an illness. Why not enjoy the charms of a southern California beach town [Laguna Beach] off season? On the other hand, what else might he have in mind and what will she face if she lets her guard down? 

Soothed by sea breezes and ocean views, they become fascinated with their mysterious landlord and her late partner, a Fauvist painter. Then, Red is befriended by a flirty neighbor and her surfer husband, while Sharon catches the eye of a retiree who shares her literary passions. Turns out, off season is more than a breather – off season is a promise of renewal. And then, the winds of pandemic blow in. 

Ticket price of $20 includes a copy of the book. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Larry and Joe

Larry and Joe - April 15

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.

Larry & Joe Fuse Venezuela And Appalachia

 Larry and Joe were meant to be together. Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old time musician. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds in the pandemic. Larry works construction to make ends meet. Joe’s acclaimed “latingrass” band Che Apalache was forced into hiatus, and he shifted into action working with asylum seeking migrants.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Ayn Rand

“The Trial of Ayn Rand” - April 18

Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m.

The Trial of Ayn Rand, Bare Bones Theatre presents a reading

Ayn Rand is the OG Mean Girl whose ideas are a gateway drug to right-wing politics. You be the judge in The Trial of Ayn Rand by William Missouri Downs starring Ava Burton and Ben Farrow. Limited seating. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Sammy Davis

“Simply Sammy” - April 29

Saturday, April 29, 8-10 p.m.

“Simply Sammy” - A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. 

Starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments shared with the world’s greatest entertainer. According to Starks, “My conversations, common interest and motivations. My relationship went from fan to friend. Join me as I recount it. The music. The dance. The stories. The man. Simply put, Simply Sammy.”

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

