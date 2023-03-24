NewLeftHeader

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrates 70 years of service at their Annual Art of Giving Gala on May 13

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 70th year with a “Platinum Jubilee.” The 22nd Art of Giving Gala fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Montage Hotel. This extravagant evening will be a night to remember, including an elegant dinner, live big band, and thrilling live auction. 

Last year’s Art of Giving Gala at the Montage

Event chair, Jimmy Azadian, invites everyone to take part in this special evening benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, which has served our local youth for generations. Join their community of partners in giving back to the children and families they serve. 

The 22nd Art of Giving Gala is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion that will mark the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 70 year anniversary as a pageant for the ages. 

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949.715.7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. To purchase sponsorships or admission, click here.

 

