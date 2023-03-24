NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 24  | March 24, 2023Subscribe

Shadow Investigations: Taylor Dean Harrison FP 032423

Share this story

Shadow Investigations: Taylor Dean Harrison’s Polymery lights up City Hall

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Polymery (n): The characteristic of having many parts, working together to create a single effect.

Have you driven past City Hall this past week at night? If so, you’ve likely encountered our town’s latest light show. Twin sculptures, collectively known as Polymery, were installed last week by artist Taylor Dean Harrison. The works are on display through June, bathing the building and its lawn in geometric patterns of ever-changing light at night and standing sentinel and reflective during the day.

While you’re invited to simply immerse yourself in this color-rich experience, the intention behind the sculptures is equally fascinating and might add another layer to your appreciation of the installation.

shadow investigations 1

Click on photo for a larger image

“Polymery,” by sculpture artist Taylor Dean Harrison, will be on display at City Hall through June

Harrison is an artist with a mathematical mind and a bohemian heart. The San Clemente native moved to the Bay Area for college. He played basketball for UC Berkeley until an injury changed the trajectory of his career. Now based in Sonoma County, this is the 35-year-old sculptor’s first showing in Orange County. “I cannot express how happy I am to do this [installation] in a place where I essentially grew up,” he said. 

shadow investigations 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Harrison grew up in San Clemente. Now based in Penngrove (near Napa), this is his first showing in Orange County.

Harrison apprenticed for years with Michael Christian, a seminal Burning Man and public arts sculptor, before launching out on his own in 2016. Polymery is part of a series that has evolved since then which the artist refers to as his “shadow investigations.” The two sculptures now on display are part of a five-piece series. The collective work was recently shown at the Napa Lighted Art Festival. 

By day, the stainless-steel structures act as mirrors, both absorbing their surroundings and reflecting our environment back at us. But by night, they explode with color. “The visual idea is that the actual structures are like the pistil and stamen of a flower. Then, at night, the flowers bloom with the color pattern on the ground,” Harrison said. “It’s a complex system of petals on the ground that come alive at night.”

shadow investigations 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Harrison first determined the shadows he wanted and then reverse-engineered the sculpture to create them

Harrison deconstructed shapes and patterns using algorithmic, or parametric, design. Then he carved the steel structures and incorporated powerful LED lights that cast those floral petals across the lawn and the building behind. Choosing a color palette that represents our unique community, Harrison intended to reflect our surroundings back on us at night. “I’ve always had this idea of all the colors of the day being reflected into the thing,” Harrison said. “Then, at night, you get this replaying of color. I played with colors that either reminded me of this area or colors that are playing on waves crashing and the motions of crashing waves. It’s all highly abstracted, but that’s the idea.”

The custom-programmed LEDs also change in tone, vibrancy and intensity over time. Each sculpture throws light in a 60-foot diameter. Harrison wouldn’t reveal how long it takes the show to repeat, but suggested it’s a very long time. “There are a lot of things blending back and forth and it does a lot of different things over a long [period of] time,” Harrison said. “Hopefully if people come back, they will always see something different.” In other words, like the old joke about Chicago weather, if you’re not enjoying the current look, wait a moment and you’ll experience something new.

shadow investigations 4

Click on photo for a larger image

shadow investigations 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Powerful LED lights are customized to deliver a different experience for the visitor each time they visit

Like snowflakes, the sculptures look alike, but each has a wholly unique design and pattern. “The two here are very different,” Harrison said. “[They have a] similar style, but a totally different connection of shapes. They’re based on different flowers and different mathematical reimaginings of flowers. It’s like taking a flower, deconstructing it and then collaging it back together.” Harrison said he first plans the patterns and shadows he wants cast on the ground and then reverse-engineers the sculpture to produce that effect.

But the installation at City Hall posed a unique challenge. There wasn’t space to arrange five structures in a giant circle, as Harrison had done in Napa. Instead, only two sculptures would fit, and they needed to be nestled together toward the building, where their lights wouldn’t spill onto the sidewalk.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“I like that they’re nestled with each other. They’re almost more animal-like that way,” Harrison said. “When they’re close together, the light mixes in all these little spots, so you get these kinds of Venn diagrams of intersections. Then you’ll get colors mixing with other colors, along with the negative space throughout, so it’s really fun.”

shadow investigations 6

Click on photo for a larger image

This installation of “Polymery” is a new configuration for Harrison, who rose to the challenge to deliver an innovative and unique experience

The world has engaged in a lot of reflection these past few years and Harrison aims to offer his audiences an opportunity to escape. “I view the things I make as reflection points, or places to let your worries go, or free yourself from your day-to-day existence,” he said. “I like allowing people to have a moment of awe. So, to actually [create] a reflective surface is a kind of visual pun. But it’s also fun to see the colors of the world reflected in it.” 

In addition to offering passersby moments of awe, Harrison also aims to make his work as publicly accessible as possible. His 2016 piece Enunciation made an appearance at Burning Man before traveling to both Omaha and Lake Tahoe. The fully interactive and immersive stainless-steel cocoon invited visitors to step inside and bathe themselves in a field of playable light. “The reason I like making big art is because I can [install] it in spaces where everyone can see it,” he said. “I like removing barriers to art.”

Laguna Beach is lucky to be the latest recipient of Harrison’s work. Polymery comes at a particularly welcome time this wet winter and spring season, brightening up City Hall and reminding us that if we aren’t enjoying the present moment, wait a bit and things will change. 

shadow investigations 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Taylor Dean Harrison poses with “Polymery,” twin sculptures made of stainless steel and custom-programmed LED lights

Polymery will be on display at City Hall through June. To learn more about Harrison and his work, visit his website by clicking here or follow him on Instagram @taylordeanharrison.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.