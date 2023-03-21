LAM adds two more events to spring calendar and Shepard Fairey exhibit opens
Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances. On Saturday, March 11, a new exhibit opened.
Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues.
Fairey created viral art sticker campaign
It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.
Poster Contest – New In The Lab @ LAM: Use your voice and speak up for a cause that is important to you! Inspired by Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, create a mixed-media poster for a purpose.
Snap a picture of your “poster for a cause” inspired by this exhibit and tag @lagunaartmuseum on Instagram for a chance to win.
Beautiful Oops! - Storytime on March 25
–Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Storytime - Beautiful Oops!
Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.
Storytime featuring Beautiful Oops! by Barney Saltzberg, with an activity that encourages participants to use out-of-the-box thinking and creativity to create beautiful pieces of art. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will be partnering with LAM to help spread the message of a growth mindset and how you can turn your “oops” into a beautiful work of art. Fee: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.
In celebration of Women’s History Month, March 26
–Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.
Feminist Art and Craftivism
In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on feminist art presented by Katie Ruiz of The Women’s Museum of California. From the suffrage sashes and banners of the early 1900s to the pink knitted hats of the modern Women’s March movement, textiles and craft have played an important role as a messenger for women’s activism. By celebrating craftwork as a tool of artistic and political expression, and not only as private acts of women’s labor, observers will see how impactful women have been in our society.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
What’s it worth?
–Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
What’s it Worth?
John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, invites the public to have up to five items professionally valued. Appraisers at John Moran Auctioneers will provide a verbal valuation of your treasures. Please find below a full list of items that may be valued. Items cannot be left unattended within the museum.
Guests to the “What’s it Worth” may bring items (up to 5), including Paintings, Sculpture, Prints and Multiples, Photography, Decorative Art and Furniture, Books and Manuscripts, Asian works of art and Decorative items, Clocks and Barometers, Coins and Medals, Handbags and Accessories, Ceramics and Glass, Jewelry, Judaica, Musical Instruments, Objects of Vertu, Pre-Columbian Art, Native American items, Western Items, African and Oceanic, Rugs, Silver, Collectibles, Stamps and Watches.
Photographs/cellphone images may also be evaluated if items cannot be brought into the museum. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.
Phil Dike, “Laguna Beach Walk,” 1971, Gift of the Virginia Steele Scott Foundation, Laguna Art Museum Permanent Collection
-Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.
Jean Stern Presents History and Development of Watercolor Painting
In this illustrated lecture, Stern will trace the history and development of watercolor painting. Stern will define various water-based media and discuss such variants as watercolor, gouache and tempera. He will review the historical evolution and show that water-based paint appears in ancient art dating back to the cave paintings of pre-historic societies. Also discussed will be the many forms of water-based media through history with examples from ancient civilizations including Medieval, the Renaissance and into the Twentieth Century. Mr. Stern will close the presentation by discussing the remarkable works of the California Watercolor Style, dating from about 1925 to the present and show examples of contemporary watercolor paintings of today.
The lecture consists of about 100 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards. John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 John Stern Presents Lectures.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
For tickets, click here.
Jenni Olson and Friends perform on April 16
–Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m.
Live! at the Museum, Jenni Olson and Friends
Join Jenni Olson and Friends, a flute, bassoon and harp trio, as they perform in the museum. She is joined by Christin Webb and Marcia Dickstein. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free. Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.
Earth Day Celebrations on April 22
–Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.
Earth Day Celebrations: Storytime and Beach Cleanup with Project O
Join the Laguna Art Museum and Project O in celebration of Earth Day. Rich German, founder of Project O, will commence the celebration with story time by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan, followed by a presentation and book signing by German and his book Blue Laguna, and wrapping up the day will be a beach cleanup. All supplies for the cleanup with be provided, but feel free to bring your own work gloves.
Project O is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization founded by noted entrepreneur Rich German and based in the coastal town of Laguna Beach, California. By restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and all that lives in it, we ensure the wellbeing of humankind now and for generations to come. Our various programs and projects include developing and supporting innovative partner programs for ocean conservation, and educating the next generation to protect the ocean and make cleaning up plastic pollution a priority.
Please wear appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup.
Advance tickets are recommended. Youth 12 & Under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.
For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.