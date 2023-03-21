NewLeftHeader

The Artists Fund of Festival of Arts announces March

The Artists Fund of Festival of Arts announces March news

“Without Artists There Can Be No Art.” The Artists Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides Hardship Grants, Enrichment Grants and professional development seminars, to past and present Festival of Arts exhibitors, as well as art shows and events for the public.

Enrichment Grant awarded to Echo Baker 

Provided year-round by The Artists Fund, the Enrichment Grant is an award to past and present FOA Exhibitors who are growing or expanding their careers. A recent award went to figurative painter Echo Baker who wrote, “I am extremely grateful for winning the Enrichment Grant from The Artists Fund! This grant helps pay my tuition to the annual conference of Portrait Society of America (PSA) in Washington DC this May.

 artists fund Baker

Courtesy of Artists Fund

“Portrait” by Echo Baker

“I have been a member of the PSA for about 15 years, and yet I haven’t been able to attend its annual conference, due to lack of funds and my teaching job at the college. The PSA annual conference is an excellent opportunity for portrait and figurative artists to congregate where over two dozen master artists demonstrate their craft, and share insights of their creative journeys. The conference provides a unique opportunity for me to learn from the best, and be inspired to bring my art to the next level.”

Art Stars – The Artists Fund recognized among nominees 

The Artists Fund became a member of Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) in 2022. The LBAA is a nonprofit collection of 27 local industry organizations that encourages collaboration, sharing of resources, and support for our audiences, community and city. A program of the LBAA is the annual Art Stars Awards event, which celebrates innovation, leadership, and patronage among several award categories. Nominees were named in March, and winners will be announced live at a ceremony in April.

artists fund Emanuel

Lani Emanuel 

Among the nominees are figurative painter, and current FOA exhibitor, Lani Emanuel, for Artist of the Year category. Highlights from her 2022 year include having a piece in the California Art Club Gold Medal Exhibition and a solo show of her adolescent female figurative works at Oceanside Museum of Art, where she won Best in Show at the Artist Alliance Biennial. Nominated in the Best in Collaboration category, is the trio of Festival of Arts Foundation, The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts and Third Street Writers for their “Art Inscribed” project.

artists fund Allwine

Photographer Christopher Allwine is among featured artists in
“Art Inscribed”

The project included a chapbook of poems alongside images of art by FOA exhibitors. A live reading was performed, and a book sale held on the Festival grounds, which sold out, and a second-printing was sold at the Farmers’ Market. Proceeds from sales supported The Artists Fund, who co-marketed the project, and the FOA Foundation, who provided initial funding. “We are grateful to have worked with our wonderful collaborators and to the LBAA for this amazing recognition!” said Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth.

For more information on the Artists Fund, go to www.theartistsfund-foa.org.

 

