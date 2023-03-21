NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 23  | March 21, 2023Subscribe

LPAPA’s “19th Annual Best of Plein Air” Gallery FP 032123

Share this story

LPAPA’s “19th Annual Best of Plein Air” Gallery to be on exhibit until April 3

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is presenting their 19th Annual Best of Plein Air exhibition and sale as a unique virtual and on-site gallery exhibition of works created “en plein aire.” More than 371 entries by 140 artists were received for this show with jurors: LPAPA Signature Artist Suzie Baker; LPAPA Signature Artist and Board Member Anthony Salvo and LPAPA Executive Co-Director Bonnie Langner. 

Chosen were 52 original paintings created by LPAPA Signature and Artist members for the show’s coveted LPAPA Gallery spots. An additional 31 top-scoring semi-finalists were included in the online exhibition. Jean Stern, Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum, served as awards judge.

LPAPA's 19 Allen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

First place 2023, “Jitterbug” by Geoff Allen

This year’s award winners included 1st Place Jitterbug by Geoff Allen, 2nd Place Morning Glow by Mark Fehlman, 3rd Place La Jolla Cove by Michael Hill, Honorable Mention Sunset Trail by Jason Li and Facebook Fans People’s Choice Award Crystal Cove’s Legacy by Mark Fehlman. The 1st Place award-winning artist will also receive an invitation to participate in LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, October 7-15. 

LPAPA’s Senior Executive Director, Rosemary Swimm said, “In creating a work of art for the “Best of Plein Air” show, LPAPA artists are challenged to create their best plein air painting, knowing that they are competing against the best of the best artists.  Only works created in plein air are included in this show.”

LPAPA's 19 Fehlman

Click on photo for a larger image

Second place 2023, “Morning Glow” by Mark Fehlman

Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefits participating artists, and the nonprofit LPAPA, helping to sustain LPAPA’s mission that is dedicated to painting the landscape, preserving Laguna’s artistic legacy and promoting the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA strives to enhance the livelihood of its artist members and inspire the next generation of plein air painters.

The LPAPA Gallery is located on Gallery Row in Laguna Beach at 414 N. Coast Highway. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment. They can also be reached at 949.376.3635, or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Learn more about Best of Plein Air Art Show by clicking here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.