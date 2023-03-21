NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 032123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local Rotary Club is bringing in some voices you need to hear…and lots ahead this weekend

TJ headshot AugCity Council meets this evening with the Regular Meeting beginning at 5 p.m. The are several items that will figure to draw particular interest.

The first item of the Regular Order is consideration as whether to authorize the release of records exempt from disclosure under the California Public Records Act

Specifically, this deals with whether the Police Department should accommodate a Public Records Request seeking to obtain the police officer’s body-worn camera video and related LBPD dispatch call logs in the instance of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis who was recently pulled over while using her cellphone while driving her vehicle.

The city’s claim is that they are not required by law to do so and they feel supported by a California Supreme Court ruling “interpreting the Act.”

The problem is that a small but extremely vocal group of residents seems intent in getting their hands on that information. It’s a group that has continually battled Dupuis in her role as City Manager.

Another item that would seem to be of interest relates to the contracted City Attorney position. Phillip Kohn, from Rutan & Tucker, who has served the city in that role dating back to October 1982, has indicated his plan to step aside at some point in 2023. Indicators, however, say they don’t expect it until sometime after June.

Still, the city, in anticipation of such a move, is expected to direct staff to prepare a Request for Proposal for a new appointment/contract. The particulars currently include a monthly retainer totaling $15,000 a month for 60 hours of general matters, with an hourly rate of $280 per hour over that.

Additionally, the 2022-23 City Fiscal Year Budget includes $900,000 for services with Rutan & Tucker.

Rutan & Tucker has represented the city since March 1979, however, the RFP will be an open process.

That item falls on the Consent Calendar and will be considered in combination with all other items on the Consent unless someone chooses to pull one for further discussion. 

Other items on Consent include a proposed Resolution declaring a local state of emergency caused by local winter storms that would request the Governor of the State of California and President of the United States to assist and aid the city, individuals and businesses affected with state and federal aid.

Like everywhere around SoCal, there has been considerable damage throughout the community that includes flooding in the canyon, various mud and debris slides, beach erosion and a damaged lifeguard tower from one particular storm surge.

Next up, under the Regular Order will be: 

–The release and update on 2022 Crime Statistics by the LBPD.

–The potential approval for the recommendation of a third amendment with Waste Management to add an additional one-year contract extension for service to tie the city over until a new RFP is completed.

–The approval of the 2023 Summer Parking Management Plan and Transit Services (includes lease agreements at Mission Hospital, Laguna College of Art + Design and the Festival of Arts, use of the Act V lot with discounted parking and operation of the summer trolley service and expanded Laguna Local on-demand).

–The discussion of the fee schedule, reservation system and more for the city’s Community and Recreation Center on Coast Highway.

–And, finally, there will be an appeal of an approval from Design Review, which included a variance at 705 Marlin Drive.

• • •

City staff issued this update yesterday: The Public Workshop scheduled for this Thursday (March 23) to discuss plans for The Promenade on Forest has been postponed and a new meeting date will be provided in the very near future.

• • •

Congrats to Stu News Newport and Stu News Laguna editor Lana Johnson who was recognized at the Second Annual Women’s History Month Appreciation Brunch this past Saturday. The event, hosted by Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley, was held at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

Lana was awarded as the recipient in the Print Media category as a Woman Making a Difference.

Supervisor Foley recognized “women storytellers whose significant contributions tell (their) stories. This timely theme honors women in every community who devote their lives and talents to producing art and news, pursuing truth, and reflecting society in Orange County decade after decade.”

Lana certainly fits that bill and her team here at Stu News couldn’t be prouder of this deserving recognition.

 

