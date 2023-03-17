NewLeftHeader

LAM’s 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction FP 031723

LAM’s 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash raises more than $450,000

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Laguna Art Museum’s 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash was a smashing success. Through the course of their online auction and live benefit, art lovers helped raise more than $450,000 toward LAM’s mission of enlightening and engaging people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience.

lams 41 interior of building

Photos courtesy of Laguna Art Museum 

LAM’s 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash was held on Saturday, March 4 and the museum was jam-packed with passionate art aficionados 

It was a standing-room only event, with a line of attendees (that stretched all the way out to the sidewalk), who were eagerly waiting to register for the auction and join the festivities. Although it was titled “California Cool,” the atmosphere was electric as guests mingled, Champagne glasses in hand, going from room to room to view the art. The auction featured works by California artists and the bidding started online on February 18.

lam's 41 Greg Harley Kaira

(L-R) Kathleen McNamee, Carol Dunstan, California Cool Art Auction Artist (CCAAA) Kelly Berg, LAM Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee and CCAAA Andy Moses 

More than 145 prominent California artists were featured, including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Shepard Fairey, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Fred Tomaselli and Beth Waldman. 

lam's 41 Greg Harley Kaira

(L-R) LAM Trustee Greg MacGillivray with Harley and Kaira Rouda 

The illustrious event returned as a reimagined celebration of the best of California arts, lifestyle and culture, with proceeds supporting an exciting period of growth for the museum. 

Attendees enjoyed California-themed libations and appetizers along with live entertainment by Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats. Artists and art lovers alike had a rockin’ good time. 

lams 41 Jeff Moran

Julie Perlin Lee and the California Cool Art Auction crowd

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash supports Laguna Art Museum’s mission through the generosity of the participating artists and attendees. Donating $800,00 in artwork, these artists have shown their love and support of Laguna Art Museum as a leading arts organization in Southern California and the museum’s mission.

lams 41 Jeff Moran

Lee Rocker band

Event Sponsors

Gold Sponsor: Betsy and Gary Jenkins, John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, and Laura and Louis Rohl.

Benefactor Sponsor: Anonymous, Jane and Joe Hanauer, and Jan and Ken Kaplan.

Patron Sponsor: Wendy Aird. 

Host Committee: Tiare and Patrick Meegan, Emil and Michèle Monda, Jennifer Yelland and Stephen Shirley.

In-Kind Sponsor: West Coast Event Productions, Brite Ideas AV, Randy Higbee Framing and UPS Corona del Mar. 

lams 41 Jeff Moran

Jeff Moran, John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, CCAA Sponsors

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum’s unique relationship to the environment.

Bidders can look forward to seeing their contributions manifested in LAM’s exhibitions, public programming and educational outreach.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.      

For more information about LAM, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

