LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month FP 031723

LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues to honor Women’s History Month with intimate concerts and movie screenings. Note: Simply Sammy (originally scheduled for February 25) has been rescheduled to April 22.

“Playing the Game” - March 19 

Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.

Playing the Game, Denise Casey 

In Playing the Game, Denise Casey explores the many games we play in order to belong from taking cover in a monastery skipping out of rehab, to going halfway across the world to hear the Himalayas, or time traveling through a seventh grade science class. In this 60-minute, one-woman play, Casey follows the games she’s played through the seen and unseen world into a larger collective moment, the summer of 2020. Part memoir, part meditation, part make-believe, Playing the Game is unblinking in its exploration of possibility and courage. For tickets, click here.

“She Said” - March 22 

Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.

She Said, Women’s History Month Film Festival

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped launch the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Limited Seating. To RSVP, click here.

“Hidden Figures” - March 29 

Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures, Women’s History Month Film Festival

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA – Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Limited Seating. To RSVP, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

