It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

SAVE THE DATE

2023 Legacy Ball tickets are now on sale

This year, they “Paint the Town” on Saturday, April 15 are venturing a bit further south go the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort. Come enjoy cocktails, live music, dinner, dancing, a live auction and dessert from 5-9 p.m. Complimentary valet parking. Tickets start at $350. RSVP here.

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q: “Ocean Focus”

Let the waves, the water, sand, wind, animals, plant life, or the natural beauty of the ocean’s edge lure you into this exhibit.

Exhibit Dates: March 22 through May 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist Reception: Friday, March 24 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Susi Q Debuts An Evening With An Author Featuring Novelist Susan Straight (In-Person)

Wednesday, March 29 from 5-7 p.m. Join Susi Q for an exciting evening featuring award-winning author Susan Straight in conversation with esteemed arts columnist Marrie Stone. Attendees will receive complimentary copies of Straight’s most recent book, Mecca, published last year and named one of the Best Ten Books of 2022 by both The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times. Enjoy refreshments and wine in the company of fellow booklovers. Limited seating. Cost: $25. Register here for the author talk.

Courtesy of The Susi Q

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Loving Your (Apple) iPhone Camera Basics Workshop (In-Person)

Thursday, March 23 from 1-2 p.m. Free. Get the most out of your iPhone camera with this special workshop featuring camera shortcuts, burst mode, HDR, viewfinder, editing and more. Register here for iPhone. Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Register here for walk-in help. Instructor Linda Simpson.

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Enrichment

AARP Smart Driver Four-Hour Refresher Course (In-Person)

Monday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Review safe driving strategies and brush up on your defensive driving techniques. Class certificate may entitle participant to an insurance discount. No test! Checks only payable in advance to AARP. Registration is required. Cost: $20 AARP members; $25 Non-members.

Visit or call the front desk at 949.464.6645, or register for the refresher course here.

Discover Your Purpose in Retirement (In-Person)

Four Thursdays, April 13-May 4 from 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Facilitated by semi-retired Vivian Clecak. Finding purpose in retirement isn’t just nice to have – it’s a necessity. It’s tied to your health, healing, happiness and ultimately your longevity. For more details, or to join the group, call 949.715.8104.

It’s Your Money Financial Series (In-Person)

Six Fridays, April 21-May 26 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Year after year this popular workshop series has advised attendees on making wiser and more fully informed financial decisions. Click here for an overview of the series. Register here for the financial workshop.

Sharpen Your Mind: Memory Tips & Teasers (In-Person and Online)

Monday, April 24 from 2-3 p.m. Free. Presented by Ben Allen, ALZOC. Your car keys and glasses have grown legs – they keep walking away and hiding. And names! You’ve always prided yourself on remembering everyone’s, but yesterday you forgot your barista’s. Join this fun and interactive session – either in-person or online – and learn strategies to practice improving your memory and maximizing brain health. Register here for sharpen your mind.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (In-Person and Online)

Tuesdays weekly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment – and accepting it without judgment. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation that will both your emotional well-beingandyour overall health.

In-Person only: First and Third Tuesday.

Online only: Second and Fourth Tuesday.

Register here for Mindfulness Meditation

Facilitated by Megan McCarver. Register here for Mindfulness Meditation.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist as they explain the origin of our coastline’s Caves and Arches – an adventurous and photogenic hike along a seldom-visited shoreline on Saturday, March 18 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Expect some moderate rock scrambling on uneven possibly slippery and sharp surfaces as you head to Little Treasure Cove to explore this rocky area. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring hiking poles if you have them. Meet at Pelican Point lot #1 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy a super low -1.2 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Reef Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. Wear sturdy walking shoes to scramble over the rocks which may be slippery and sharp. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk to the first restroom building). $15 day-use fee.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the vernal equinox occurs when the sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. Come celebrate the first day of spring on a guided Sunset Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Monday, March 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist on this moderate one-hour hike and learn about some of the “crepuscular” animals that live in the backcountry. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the Ranger Station). Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress in layers. $5 sunset rate.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Come be a part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew and spend the morning doing some down and dirty volunteer work! Volunteers needed for STEWARDSHIP SUNDAY to help clean the beach, bluff trail and parking lots on Sunday, March 26 from 8-11 a.m. They will have supplies on hand, but if you have them bring your own including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste. Meet at Pelican Parking Lot #4 (PCH coastward at Pelican Point, left at the kiosk to the

last lot) Parking fee waived for this event. If you have questions, email laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove State Park backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, March 31 from 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Distance is around nine miles; elevation/gain loss, around 1,850’. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Come out and enjoy the fun! Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). Hike will start promptly at 8 a.m. $15 day-use fee.

Historic District Walking Tours are back.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, enjoy a guided tour of the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the chance to explore the history of the Crystal Cove Cottages, hear stories and traditions of those who used to live here, and learn about the process of the cottages’ historic restoration. To learn more, go here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Winter activity registration is now open! Click the link below to view the winter activity guide online, visit their registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~JG Swim Test Clinic

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Table Tennis Open Play

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Beach Volleyball

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

~T'ai Chi Ch'uan

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Spring Activity and Summer Camp Registration is open now.

For more info on camps, go here.

Youth Track Meet

This annual event is scheduled on Friday, March 31. The track meet is open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14. Children run in heats with others their own age and can participate in sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events include long jump and softball throw. The top three winners in each age division advance to the County meet.

Click here to register.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net