Meet Pet of the Week Hugh

Hugh is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 2 1/2-year-old Corgi/Terrier mix who is neutered. He is very loving, confident and friendly. He would do well in a home with other dogs, and loves to be around people. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Hugh adopted as soon as possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

