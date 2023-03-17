NewLeftHeader

Annual “Celebration of the Arts” showcased LBUSD student visual and performing arts talent Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday, March 14, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) invited the community to a “Celebration of the Arts,” its annual showcase of student visual and performing arts talent at Laguna Beach High School.

Students in grades K-12 participated in the arts festival to showcase their work across many artistic disciplines. The event featured live performances from students in theater, choir, wind and string ensembles, the jazz band and dance. The evening also included an art exposition, sale, digital art and film exhibit. 

Performances began at 6 p.m. in the Artists Theater and continued throughout the event as audiences visited different stations on the high school campus to connect with community partners, including the Laguna College of Art + Design, Laguna Art Museum, Festival of the Arts, No Square Theatre and Coast Film & Music Festival.

Annual Celebration Mamma Mia.jpg 1

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS will be performing the musical "Mamma Mia!" at the end of March

Annual Celebration a seniors art display.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

A graduating senior's art display

Annual Celebration wooden masks.jpg 3

Click on photo for a larger image

3D wooden masks

Annual Celebration No Square Theatre.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the community tables was No Square Theatre promoting their summer show with local youth

Annual celebration lets dance.jpg 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Let's dance! (L-R) Rachel Blanca, Chase Benson, Tomato Davis, Amanda Nguyen and Christina Pai

Annual Celebration Cheng and Joseph.jpg 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Lisa Cheng and Archer Joseph warming up in the band room

Annual Celebration bake sale.jpg 7

Click on photo for a larger image

The baked goods fundraiser will benefit LBHS Theater and Thurston Middle School 

Annual Celebration parents.jpg 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Parents endured the rain to come out and support the student arts showcase

 

