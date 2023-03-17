NewLeftHeader

25th Annual John Gardiner Poetry Contest announced

April is coming up, marking the 25th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest at Laguna Beach Public Library. The contest is open to all ages and submissions will be accepted from April 1-30.

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Public Library

For all you would-be poets out there, prizes will be awarded in five age categories for up to $100 gift certificates. Public reading of the winning poems will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m.

Mike Sprake reading the winning poems at last year’s Poetry Contest

Submission guidelines: Submit up to two (2) original poems with the theme: Downtown. Each poem should be more than 25 lines of text. Submit your poetry with the body of an email to Laguna Beach Library at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Include your name, address, phone number and grade level, or adult. No attachments, please.

This annual poetry contest is supported by the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

