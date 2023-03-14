Sawdust Art Festival holding art classes for March
Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for the coming month of March – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From cyanotype printing to castles with princes and princesses, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.
Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival
Create a beautiful print on March 14
–Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cyanotype Winter Workshop with Gabe Sullivan
Create a beautiful and unique print that you can proudly display in your home. During this special winter art camp edition of cyanotype printing, students will walk around Sawdust’s enchanting grounds, foraging for natural elements that will be incorporated into one-of-a-kind works of art. Experience the spontaneous joy of seeing images come to life through a process that takes one back to the origins of photography. With its distinctive blue and white color, cyanotype is a fun and creative project for all ages. Cost: $125 per student which includes materials and matting to make several one-of-a-kind, sophisticated works of art.
Make a castle and a unique prince or princess on March 15
–Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Magic Castle Family Workshop with Nansea Williams
In this magical workshop with Nansea Williams, students will create a one-of-a-kind fairy princess or prince, and an enchanting castle playhouse. Each castle is a blank canvas, ready to be decorated and painted in the class. It measures 12”x12” and has an easy-to-carry handle so your little artist can take their playhouse and handmade doll on the go. Paints, decorative papers, glitter and more will be provided so that every castle is unique. The more imaginative you are – the better. And of course, no castle is complete without a prince or princess (one prince or princess per child). Williams will then show you how to make a little royal doll to live there.
This workshop offers a huge amount of fun and creativity that can be shared with your child(ren) or grandkids during spring break. Only one castle per family.
Cost: $125, which includes one adult and child. Materials for an additional child is $25. If you would like to add additional children, call Art Education directly at 949.497.0515, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange a payment separately.
This four-hour workshop includes an intricate wooden castle to take home with materials to make a little prince or princess for your castle and everything you need to decorate it with. Please note, only one castle per family.
Whimsical Texture and Mark Making by Kate Cleaves
–Friday, March 17, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Whimsical Texture and Mark Making with Kate Cleaves
Discover visual texture, pattern and mark making through a variety of exploration and process art. Dive into a world of whimsy, let those creative juices flow and learn how to have fun using everyday objects. Cleaves’ magical approach will lead you step-by-step to a final project of a paper cutout collage using their own handmade art papers. This is a truly fun yet educational class with lots of hints and tips about how to make your own mark on your work. This class is great for both absolute beginners, and those with some experience who want to learn more about textures and pattern making. All materials for this project are included in the price. Cost: $75 per student. All materials are included.
Freestyle watercolors with Nansea Williams
–Friday, March 17, 2-4 p.m.
–Friday, March 31, 2-4 p.m.
Freestyle Watercolor Workshop, Nansea Williams
Let your spirit soar with this freestyle watercolor workshop! Under the gentle guidance of artist Nansea Williams, you will learn how easy it is to create a beautiful watercolor painting using watercolor brush pens and posca markers. Nansea will show you how to apply the paint, using different strokes and layering techniques. She will then show you how to transform your array of color into a beautiful design using posca markers. Cost: $55 per student includes materials.
After Dark! Date Night edition on March 17
–Friday, March 17, 5-7 p.m.
After Dark: Sailboat Seascape in Acrylic with Lisa Rainey
Think about a scene in Maine, with lighthouses and boats on the water. On this special After Dark! Date Night edition, why not take a trip together without having to leave town? Using a limited palette and simple shapes, Rainey will lead you step-by-step to create a dramatic and moody scene that you will be proud to hang on your wall and cherish.
High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image.
Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials and wine.
Create your own acorn faerie
–Saturday, March 18, 1-4 p.m.
Acorn Faerie and Home Workshop with Nansea Williams
Whimsical and magical – enter the fantastic faerie world of artist Nansea Williams. In this extended class, Williams will show you how to create your very own quirky faerie using pipe cleaners, felt, wool felting and acorns as well as making a little house for your faerie to live in. Step-by-step, she will take you on a playful journey into a faerie wonderland, where you will leave with an elvish little friend and their home. Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials and magic. All ages are welcome, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Drypoint Etching
–Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Drypoint Etching with Hedy Buzan
Learn this fascinating printmaking process with long-time artist and printmaker, Hedy Buzan. Step by step, Buzan will show you how to print line etchings using the drypoint process. You will start the class by drawing a simple design (either from a favorite photo or picture that you bring with you, or from an image Buzan will have). You will then transfer it onto a plate, which is printed onto paper using an etching press. Buzan will also demonstrate how to create prints at home without using a press. Your beautiful, finished print will be mounted on matt board, ready for you to frame and hang on your wall.
Cost: $125 per student. This 2.5-hour class includes all materials and matboard.
Learn to paint aspen trees in oil in a two-day workshop
–Two-day workshop: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 2-4 p.m.
Aspen Trees in Oli with Cydette Vikander
Learn how to paint enchanting aspen trees in oil paint, during this inspiring, introductory class taught by artist Cydette Vikander. Under her gentle guidance, and following supplied reference material, you will sketch out your image initially in paint and then slowly start blocking in color using both a brush and palette knife. You will learn about the viscosity of oil paint and how to layer and apply it, how to use a color palette, how to hold your brush/palette knife to allow for bold, decisive strokes and how to mix color that will result in a rich, deep pigmentation in your painting. This is an inspiring class that will take the fear out of oil painting. Suitable for both beginner and those with experience. Price includes all materials and a glass of wine to help. Cost: $150 per student. This two-day workshop includes all materials and complimentary wine.
Work with glass artist Barbara Lolli on March 26
–Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Glass Hearts, Dragonflies and Butterflies with Barbara Lolli
Learn to make an enchanting, fused glass piece of art with glass artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a heart, dragonfly, or a butterfly to make a unique gift for that special someone. Lolli will show you how to assemble your piece working with a pre-made mold, choosing from a huge variety of colored glass and frit (small pieces of glass). The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available for pick-up, or can be mailed to you by USPS Priority Mail (at a small extra cost). Cost: $125 per student. This two-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.
Sew your own beach bag on March 29
–Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sew a cloth beach bag! with Carmen Gundelach
Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind beach bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. Fabric options include vintage textiles or terry cloth material. Working with a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine), Carmen will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one!), straight stitch back and forth, and assemble your pieces together to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind beach bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own towels/terry cloth if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.
Cost: $95 per student which includes all materials (thread, buttons, webbing etc.) use of sewing machine, expert tuition and fabric (but you can bring your own if you wish). This class is suitable for all age groups, but children aged 7-10 yrs. must be accompanied by an adult. This class is not suitable for children under 7 years of age.
Learn techniques of Master Impressionists on March 31
–Friday, March 31, 5-7 p.m.
After Dark: Laguna Impressionist Landscape with Lisa Rainey
Learn the techniques of Master Impressionists, like Monet, Renoir and Cezanne. Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements to not only Impressionism, but to what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with a knowledge and appreciation for the artists who have pioneered new territory and techniques, but also with a freedom of expression that will enable to truly play with shapes and color.
High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image.
Cost: $95 per student, which includes all materials and wine.
To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.
Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.