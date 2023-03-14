NewLeftHeader

LCAD hosts “Igniting Change: Design, Fashion, Innovation” on March 22

The LCAD Graphic Design + Digital Media program, in partnership with Group Y, welcomes Ryan Hitzel of Roark and Jesse White of Whitespace to share their stories and creative history. The event – “Igniting Change: Design, Fashion, Innovation” – is open to the public and takes place on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts Forum Theater, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Join them for food and beverages as they reconnect with industry and create new conversations surrounding design, lifestyle, action sports and innovation.

Founder and CEO of Roark, Ryan Hitzel 

Ryan Hitzel is the founder and CEO of Roark, a global adventure lifestyle brand that produces apparel for rigorous adventures, inspired by far-flung destinations and culture. Before starting Roark, Hitzel worked as a graphic designer in action sports apparel and later as a creative director at Deutsch LA, where he won awards for his work on high-profile campaigns for brands such as Volkswagen. 

Hitzel has drawn much of his inspiration from adventurism, fine art, global culture and the many places he finds himself in between chasing waves – often off the beaten path. Today, he resides in his hometown of Laguna Beach with his wife Dianne, son Henry and daughter Claire.

Jesse White of Whitespace 

Jesse White is a successful creative director with a diverse skillset in product design, advertising and marketing. He recently launched Whitespace Snowboards with his brother Shaun, which is focused on developing high-quality snowboarding products and promoting the positive physical and mental aspects of the sport. Previous partners include Target, Oakley, Ubisoft gaming and Burton Snowboards. 

Evening schedule:

6:30 p.m. – Check In, Networking, Apps & Drinks, LCAD student exhibits

7:15-8:45 p.m. – Intro & Speakers

8:45-9:30 p.m. – Follow up Networking & Drinks

Tickets: $35 which includes event access to the talk, networking and apps/drinks ($40 at the door).

Special rates are available to Companies (5 or more) and LCAD Alumni. LCAD students are free

To register, click here.

 

