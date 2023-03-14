NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more events to spring calendar and Shepard Fairey exhibit is now open

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances. On Saturday, March 11, a new exhibit opened. 

Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues. 

Fairey created a viral art sticker campaign 

It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.

Poster Contest – New In The Lab @ LAM: Use your voice and speak up for a cause that is important to you! Inspired by Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, create a mixed-media poster for a purpose.

Snap a picture of your “poster for a cause” inspired by this exhibit and tag @lagunaartmuseum on Instagram for a chance to win.

Marco Sassone signs his new book on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Art Book Signing with Marco Sassone

Join artist Marco Sassone as he recounts his life, career and newest memoir, American Journey: My Life in Art. Having exhibited at the Laguna Art Museum in 1979, Sassone will once again join the museum to present his work. American Journey chronicles Sassone’s struggles as an immigrant in 1960s California and examines his journey from a young boy in Italy to a world-renowned painter in America. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Sherman Library Director Jill Thrasher will share the art collection, of which William Wendt's "The Field Road" is included

–Sunday, March 19, 11 a.m.

Sherman Library & Gardens: A History with Jill Thrasher

Sherman Library & Gardens’ fine art collection is traveling for the first time in 50 years. This selection of work attempts to reveal the unseen ties between individuals, land and industry. Each artwork is an opportunity to make connections between past and present, tell a tale of local lore and notoriety and see the ties that weave California’s coastal and artistic communities together. Come hear Jill Thrasher, Sherman Library director, discuss the connection between the artwork and the unique holdings of the Sherman Library.

Advance tickets recommended. LAM Museum members: $7, Sherman Library members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

In celebration of Women's History Month, March 26

Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.

Feminist Art and Craftivism

In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on feminist art presented by Katie Ruiz of The Women’s Museum of California. From the suffrage sashes and banners of the early 1900s to the pink knitted hats of the modern Women’s March movement, textiles and craft have played an important role as a messenger for women’s activism. By celebrating craftwork as a tool of artistic and political expression, and not only as private acts of women’s labor, observers will see how impactful women have been in our society.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

Jenni Olson and Friends perform on April 16

Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Jenni Olson and Friends

Join Jenni Olson and Friends, a flute, bassoon and harp trio, as they perform in the museum. She is joined by Christin Webb and Marcia Dickstein. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. 

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free. Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Earth Day Celebrations on April 22

–Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.

Earth Day Celebrations: Storytime and Beach Cleanup with Project O

Join the Laguna Art Museum and Project O in celebration of Earth Day. Rich German, founder of Project O, will commence the celebration with storytime by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan, followed by a presentation and book signing by German and his book Blue Laguna, and wrapping up the day will be a beach cleanup. All supplies for the cleanup with be provided, but feel free to bring your own work gloves. 

Project O is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization founded by noted entrepreneur Rich German and based in the coastal town of Laguna Beach, California. By restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and all that lives in it, they ensure the well-being of humankind now and for generations to come. Their various programs and projects include developing and supporting innovative partner programs for ocean conservation, and educating the next generation to protect the ocean and make cleaning up plastic pollution a priority.

Please wear appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup. 

Advance tickets recommended. Youth 12 & Under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

