Fair Game 031423

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Imagine golfing everyday…local hits the road to play 500 different courses during calendar year

TJ headshot AugOccasionally in life you come across someone doing something and you say to yourself, “Boy, I wish I could do that!”

Meet popular golf photographer, social media influencer and Laguna Beach resident Patrick Koening. He has taken to the road this year to break the golf course world record by playing 500 unique courses in 365 days. 

He started the effort on Tuesday, Jan. 3, kicking things off at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. Then from there, he was off to see the world and play a bunch of golf out of his RV, or as he aptly renamed it, his RGV (Recreational Golf Vehicle).

During the effort he’s intent on not only setting the world record for the most courses played in a single year, but also by attempting to raise $100,000 for his charity, The First Tee of Greater Seattle. 

The First Tee is a youth development organization established in 1997 to make golf affordable and accessible for all kids. In introducing the game to them, they also introduce a life skills curriculum that supports the development of the values found within the game of golf, including honesty, integrity, perseverance and respect.

So what’s the current record you might ask? That would be 449. So, technically, he only needs 450 courses for the record, but as you can probably tell, Patrick shoots big, and has set his sights on the number 500.

How’s it going halfway through the third month of the year? Last Tuesday while in Austin, Texas, he hit #100.

Fair Game golfer lining up putt SNL 3.14

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of RGV Tour

Patrick Koenig lines up a putt a la the style made famous by PGA touring pro Camilo Villegas

First, he’s certainly gaining momentum, actively asking people to join him for a round along the way, doing so by calling on his 115,000+ followers. In fact, some of those include notable fans like golf’s “it girls” – Paige Spiranac and Bella Angel – as well as professional athletes like Liverpool footballer James Milner, ultimate disc golf champion Brodie Smith, skateboarder Pevi Permana and golfers Ryggs Johnston and LPGA tour’s Jane Jackson.

Does Koenig have the stamina to get this done? Well, in 2018, he drove 35,000 miles across the country to play golf in 47 states and completed rounds at 405 individual courses. In doing so, he also raised more than $20,000 for First Tee. 

So the answer is probably a big “Yes.”

If you want to follow his progress, you can consult his schedule, send him a message and download Golf GameBook to follow him in real time at https://instagram.com/pjkoenig?igshid=MjkzY2Y1YTY=.

And if you get the urge to have your name forever added alongside his for this World Record Breaking tour and seek to play a round with him, send him a message at www.pjkoenig.com/rgv-tour-20.

Fair Game Golfer standing atop RV copy

Courtesy of RGV Tour

Koenig on top of the world in his quest to play 500 different golf courses during the calendar year of 2023

• • •

Peter Blake, remember him? Now, now…remember you voted him out, so those of you filling your brain with angry words, settle down. He’s certainly allowed to return to the world he excelled in previously.

Anyway, Peter informed me he’s having an artist reception he’s calling An Art and Design Revival this Saturday, March 18 from 1-4 p.m., in Palm Springs. He felt that Laguna residents would have an interest in experiencing “an incredible opportunity to enjoy a rarely seen iconic example of modern architecture.” 

The showing will be held in the famous Cody House, the family residence of architect William F. Cody. Palm Springs Life magazine describes the residence as “a steel-framed modern structure with large glass areas that open to gardens, patios and atrium, and allows natural light to beam through at different angles throughout the day.”

The article continued, “With the blessing of the homeowners, Peter (has been invited) to outfit the Cody house with light and space art and collectible design during the Intersect Palm Springs art fair, Modernism Week and the Desert X exhibition of site-specific art.”

For those interested, Peter told me he’d love to see you and can arrange previews until March 31.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is working on a great idea. Next Tuesday, March 21 from 8:30-10 a.m., they’re offering a “Customer Service Workshop” for local businesses at [seven degrees].

The idea is to “create a standard for local businesses to anywhere people visit or shop in Laguna, they can count on great customer service.”

The program will be moderated by Ed Steinfeld from KX FM, and panelists will include Carmelit Green from Troy Lee Designs, Kavita Reddy from Tea & Tumeric Co., Ali North from Surf & Sand and Mauricio Montoya from Laguna Fish Company.

Those attending will enjoy coffee and a light breakfast.

It’s $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. To register, go here.

 

