The Great Love Club’s third “A Slow Market” pop-up 031423

The Great Love Club’s third “A Slow Market” pop-up on March 4 was anything but slow

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Co-hosted with The Fullest, The Great Love Club’s third “A Slow Market” on Saturday, March 4, drew a huge crowd which started arriving as early as 8:15 a.m. Visitors, including more than a few dogs, strolled among the vendor tables, which contained unique, natural and sustainable products. Patrons eyed amazing produce from The Ecology Center, perused vintage clothing, took part in yoga and sipped coffee from A Cup of Schmo (coffee vendor).

the great slow market sign

Photos by Gemma Totten

A Slow Market

The Great Love Club is a social club on a mission to cultivate a community that values love, slow living, skill-building and spiritual connection. Based in Laguna Beach, founder Tifany Khakdoust believes in taking a mindful approach to life, prioritizing meaningful relationships and personal growth. The pop-up market on March 4 was the perfect example of bringing the community together for a common purpose.

the great sisters

(L-R) Sisters Olivia and Tifany Khakdoust of The Great Love Club

“A Slow Market,” held on the first Saturday of every month at different locations, is a curated pop-up market for the most discerning buyer. 

“SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic & Whole and by practicing slow living, we mindfully embody these values into our shopping choices, ensuring we leave with products we love, that are long lasting, of great quality, and will be beneficial to ourselves and the planet,” Tifany said. “Every vendor has been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.”

the great crowd

Visitors arrived just after opening and the influx of attendees continued all day 

The social club provides more than 10 hours of free offerings a week, to bring the community together as well as ticketed workshops, organic farm-to-table dinners and fun meet ups and events. “My goal with this club is for the community to have a space to come that’s full of like-minded loving people and to support small business in every way I can,” said Tifany. “All of my brand partners and collaborators for events and spaces are local small business owners.” 

The Great Love Club started with Walk Club, a concept so simple, yet so needed. What began with a few people showing up each Tuesday soon turned into 30-40 people meeting at 7 a.m. each week to explore different areas of Laguna. Deep friendships were made, as well as opportunities for networking and collaborations. 

the great coffee

A Cup of Schmo coffee vendor 

Word traveled and people started hearing about the club all over Orange County, creating a community where everyone truly felt welcome. Tifany added Work Club on Thursdays, Church Club on Sundays, and now hosts multiple events and workshops each and every week – from Breathwork and Ice Bath Gatherings to Women’s Wellness Day Retreats to Healing Jewelry Workshops to the monthly Hike Club.

the great Tifany and Nikki

(L-R) Co-hosts Tifany Khakdoust of The Great Love Club and Nikki Bostwick of The Fullest

“I chose The Fullest to co-host this market with as they align with every value this club stands for: mindfulness, natural ingredients, community and sustainability,” Tifany said. “Co-hosting with The Fullest was just a one-time thing for this event. Future events will be just me.” 

The Fullest is a Certified B Corp offering a holistic wellness platform that includes experiential retail, product and content. They believe natural intelligence is our greatest guide and are on a mission to support women in utilizing a combination of ancient and modern wellness practices to reconnect with their body and experience long-term healing.

the great yoga

Ryah Arthur teaching Intro to Breathwork

“I host ‘A Slow Market’ by The Great Love Club on the first Saturday of every month,” said Tifany. “The locations vary and will be announced on Instagram. I change the vendors each month so that there’s always someone new to meet. The goal is to help small businesses get their name out to a like-minded audience.”

the great skydog jewelry

Visitors check out SKYDOG Jewelry

The following vendors were featured at the March 4 event: Nucifera, Zen Bunni, The Fullest, The Ecology Center, Mushee Medicinal, SKYDOG Jewelry, Honest Cotton, LA Relaxed, Alchemy Pets, Innergarden Wellness, May Martin, Bees and Teas Apothecary, Clean Burnn, Hyde, Bare Your Hands, The Syd Saturday Shop, Amis de la Terre Market, Fervor, Crunchy Munch, Divine Farmer and Rose West Studio.

the great bees and teas

Bees & Teas Apothecary herbal tea blends

The Great Love Club believes in taking a mindful approach to life, prioritizing meaningful relationships and personal growth. “Our goal is to provide a space where individuals can truly connect over a shared value system through curated events,” said Tifany.

Make sure to follow them on Instagram so you can find out the location of the next “A Slow Market.”

You can find The Great Love Club on Instagram at @thegreatloveclub, or www.thegreatloveclub.com.

Follow the vendors on Instagram at: @nuciferabody, @zenbunni, @thefullestco, @theecologycenter, @musheemedicinal, @skydogjewelry, @honestcotton, @larelaxed, @alchemypets, @innergarden.wellness, @maymartininc, @beesandteas.apothecary, @cleanburnn, @hyde_goods, @bareyourhands, @thesydsaturdayshop, @amisdelaterremarket, @shopfervor, @crunchymunch.co, @divinefarmerca and @roseweststudio.

 

