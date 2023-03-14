NewLeftHeader

Pedestrian, now identified, killed Friday on South Coast Highway near Mountain Road

Last Friday, March 10 at 6:24 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to South Coast Highway and Mountain Road concerning a collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. 

LBPD and Laguna Beach Fire personnel arrived at the location as Laguna Beach Marine Safety officers were already found providing life-saving measures on a pedestrian lying in the roadway. LBFD personnel continued life-saving efforts; however, the pedestrian was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the adult female pedestrian was seen crossing the roadway on South Coast Highway near Mountain Road. The adult female pedestrian was struck by a sedan in the southbound lanes of South Coast Highway. Witnesses say the female was not in the crosswalk when she was struck. 

The decedent has been identified by the Orange County Coroner as Eve Amanda Corrine Bartlett, 45, who had been experiencing homelessness. 

The involved motorist remained at the location and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

 

