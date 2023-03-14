NewLeftHeader

Dennis' Local Almanac 031423

Dennis' Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A.R. now part of weather vocabulary

Dennis 5I first became aware of the term “Atmospheric River” in early January 2011 in an article about that event in the January 2011 issue of Scientific American. Before that term, the event was generally known as the “Pineapple Express.” Now the term A.R. is increasingly becoming part of the weather vocabulary, almost a household word if you will. Today the “river” is being categorized into five such categories, just like hurricanes with 5 being the strongest. Our latest event fell in the Category 4 spot and some sources even put this river in the Cat. 5 status.

The article about the A.R. came right on the heels of one such event that dropped tons of rain on parts of Central and Southern California during the week leading up to Christmas in December 2010. December 17-22 saw 11.65 inches fall in Laguna during that five-day stretch. More than 80% of our normal output for a whole season fell in that short period of time while the Bay Area didn’t get a single drop. 

I would learn that these rivers were very narrow corridors of moisture averaging only around 200-300 miles wide at the most. That December 2010 event was only felt from just north of Point Conception southward to about Ensenada in Northern Baja, a distance of only around 250-275 miles. Our latest A.R. focused most of its energy from about Point Conception north about 300 miles to about Point Arena north of the Bay Area. Laguna was on the very southern fringe of this plume while San Diego only picked up a few hundredths of an inch.

I also learned that California averages only about one river about every three or four years while places like Oregon and Washington will have at least one or two such events every year. Farther north from British Columbia to about Juneau, Alaska can get as many as three in any given year. The main target area for A.R. ranges from about Northern Baja all the way to about Southern Alaska.

Looking back, I discovered that there was a strong river in December 1955. I was only in the third grade at the time, but I remember that it poured for days on end and when all was said and done we picked up nearly 13 inches of rain in less than a week. That was nearly 90% of the whole year’s normal total for Laguna, whose annual average is 13.95 inches. A secondary river hit Central and Northern California the following week with record setting rains in the Central Valley from Fresno to Redding while points north in Oregon only accumulated around an inch of rain.

 The real granddaddy of rivers hit Central and Southern California in a 10-day period in late January 1969 from January 21-31 when a whopping 18.81 inches of rain fell here in Laguna. There were up to 40 inches in some areas of the nearby south facing slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains due to orographics, where creeks became raging rivers that put Silverado Canyon buried in water as deep as six feet. Four-hundred-year-old California oak trees were uprooted by the dozens, and there was so much runoff from San Juan Creek, it changed Doheny’s southern end into a Malibu-like point break for most of that spring and summer. 

