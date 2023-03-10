NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach hosts first-ever NCAA D1 sand volleyball 031023

Laguna Beach hosts first-ever NCAA D1 sand volleyball tournament, as a local star returns

Story by Gavin Zaengle 

Photos by Zealan Munsey 

On the first weekend in March 2023, three of the top collegiate NCAA women’s beach volleyball teams in the Big West Conference battled it out at Main Beach in the first-ever Best in the West tournament. After two days of tough competition against Cal Poly SLO and Long Beach State, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors went an undefeated 4-0 on the weekend, taking down their opponents on both days. 

Laguna Beach hosts women jump serving

Kaylee Glagau serves it up for the eventual tournament champion Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The squads were each led by veteran coaches who looked to use this tournament to establish their ranking in the conference. Coach Evan Silberstein led his hungry Hawaii team, who was coming off a tough loss in last year’s Big West title matchup against the Cal Poly Mustangs and looked to avenge that loss. Olympic gold medalist Todd Rodgers coached Cal Poly, winner of three straight Big West titles and last year’s champions. Finally, Coach Mike Campbell, a seasoned professional coach on the pro tour, captained the Long Beach State 49ers.

According to Tournament Director Blair Applegate, the best players in the game have played in Laguna since 1955.

“It’s so inspiring for us to play at Laguna Beach. This is a great opportunity to promote our brand of Hawaii beach volleyball here at one of the best places to play beach volleyball,” said Silberstein. “We’re playing against one of our biggest rivals on one of the best stages, so we’re fired up to be here.” 

Perhaps the biggest story for Laguna locals was the return of Piper Naess, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 2020. Like her father Coby (Class of 1986) before her and her younger brother Griffin (Class of 2023) behind her, Piper is carrying out the Naess family legacy of graduating LBHS before competing for Cal Poly SLO as a D1 athlete. Piper and her partner Jayelin Lombard fought against the Hawaii duo Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau early Saturday morning and the match kept all fans on their toes.

Laguna Beach hosts first ever two playes hands on knees

(L-R) Laguna Beach’s own Piper Naess teams with Jayelin Lombard to represent Cal Poly SLO

“It meant the world to me,” said Naess. “I had a ton of friends and family out here cheering me on, and it made a huge difference in the game.”

Naess and Lombard lost the first set 23-25, but they battled back to win the second set 21-17. In the tie-breaking third set to 15 points, the Cal Poly duo was down 7-11 as Hawaii was starting to gain momentum. 

Laguna Beach hosts first ever girl diving in sand

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle dives to pick up a Cal Poly attack in the second set but can’t get a good touch on the ball. Cal Poly went on to win the second set 21-17.

“In that moment, my partner and I realized we just needed to focus on our side and keep the ball in. Focusing on getting those serves in, hustling to every ball, and letting them make the mistakes is what let us climb back and win the match,” said Naess.

Backed by Laguna locals, Naess and Lombard regained the lead and won the match. 

Laguna Beach hots first ever two women celebrate

And when things go right, you celebrate! Teammates Jayelin Lombard (3) and Piper Naess (14) are jubilant.

“Piper’s made some really tremendous growth this year. She’s really improved, especially confidence-wise, since her freshman and sophomore years,” said Coach Rodgers. “You can see the results, as she’s playing some really good volleyball.”

The first-ever Best in the West tournament was a great success, and coaches, players and fans alike hope that the beaches of OC will continue to provide a home for future collegiate events. 

Laguna Beach hosts first ever woman receiving serve

(L-R) Long Beach State’s Christine DeRoos passes a serve with a perfect platform. DeRoos and her teammate Mari Molina fell in the match 12-21 and 15-21.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Pacific Coast Wealth Management, Jill Witte of Berkshire Hathaway Realty and Tournament Director Blair Applegate, the weekend marked the first time NCAA Division 1 College volleyball took to the sands of Laguna Beach. In just two years, the 2025 NCAA National Championship event will be held in Huntington Beach. 

Volleyball fans from across the world were able to tune into a live stream of the event.

Editor’s Note: Gavin Zaengle is the LBHS Brush and Palette sports editor and Zealan Munsey is an LBHS Brush and Palette photographer.

 

