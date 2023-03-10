NewLeftHeader

Brayden Shickley, Laguna Beach, has been named to the Dean’s List while majoring in Nursing for the fall semester of 2022 at Biola University. Students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. For more information, visit www.biola.edu, or call 562.777.4061.

Cosette Chesley, of Laguna Beach, has made Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. 

Saba Saffarian-Toosi of Laguna Beach, from the Class of 2023, has been named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass. and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

 

