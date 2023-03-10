NewLeftHeader

Sometimes a cold glass of lemonade can make all the difference

Coco Olson and her crew are proof that you can make a big difference no matter what your age! Along with her brother Roux and her friend Kelsey McKhann, these kids have raised $3,000 for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) by spending their weekends selling lemonade in their neighborhood.

Sometimes a cold glass hand off

Photos courtesy of PMMC

(L-R) Tyler Hawkins, Kelsey McKhann, Coco Olson and Roux Olson hand off the monies they collected to PMMC Board Chairman Jeff Meberg and Dr. Dan Haspert

Sometimes a cold glass signs

(L-R) Roux Olson, Coco Olson and Kelsey McKhann aboard the PMMC Patriots Day Parade rescue truck, along with their sea lion friends

They hopped aboard the back of PMMC’s animal rescue truck to participate in Laguna Beach’s Patriot’s Day Parade, right after delivering their check to PMMC Board Chairman Jeff Meberg and board member Dr. Dan Haspert.

 

