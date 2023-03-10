NewLeftHeader

Cultural Arts news for March FP 031023

Cultural Arts news for March

Cultural Arts has upcoming deadlines and events for the community to take note.

2023 Art That’s Small at City Hall

Requests for Artwork Deadline: Saturday, March 11 between 9-11a.m. Pre-register: Forms were to be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.t by March 7. Entries will be accepted from residents of Orange County ages 18 or older. All entries must be original artworks created within the past two years and have not previously been exhibited at City Hall. Employees, Councilmembers, Board members and Commissioners of the City of Laguna Beach are not eligible to apply. Honorarium First place: $600, second place $300, third place $150 and City Hall Choice $100. Competition Description “Art That’s Small at City Hall” is an open exhibition coordinated by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission. All works deemed acceptable will be exhibited at Laguna Beach City Hall, located at 505 Forest Ave., from March 11 through April 21. Entry Requirements: A fee of $15 will be charged with one entry allowed per artist. For more details, go here.

cultural arts Polymery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

“Polymery” by Taylor Dean Harrison

Temporary Public Art Dedication, March 15 at 5 p.m.

Outside City Hall

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission is excited to present the temporary sculpture installation Polymery by artist Taylor Dean Harrison. The sculpture, consisting of two pieces, will be installed outside City Hall, adding to previous sculpture experiences presented in Downtown Laguna Beach. In 2022, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance awarded the city with an Art Star Award for its temporary art installations.

Harrison, a California sculptor, grew up nearby in San Clemente and now works in Sonoma County. Harrison said, “This is a coming home for me; I am so excited to have my work in the city I grew up visiting.” 

Harrison describes his work as immersive installations and said, “I try to tap into the endless ‘possible universes’ that can be created with art. I use this as a way to remind myself of the potentiality of my own life. I hope to make artwork that nudges viewers, and myself, to find that light amongst our mental and physical struggles. To me, a moment of awe can be a powerful salve.”

Polymery is a characteristic of having many parts, working together to create a single effect, as seen in this mixed-media installation. The sculptures and the lighting offer an opportunity to interact with the installation shadows of the lighting and patterns both sculptures create. 

The sculptures will be installed mid-March and on exhibit for three months. A dedication will be held on March 15 at 5 p.m. outside Laguna Beach City Hall. 

This exhibition has been facilitated with visual art producers Building 180, the artist, and funded through the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

