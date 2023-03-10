NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 031023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Concerns about several of Providence Mission’s labs being consolidated to Mission Viejo appears to be just about providing patients ultimate care

TJ headshot AugAbout a week-and-a-half or two weeks ago, I received an email from a reader voicing concern about upcoming changes planned at what he referred to as “Little Mission,” but more commonly called Providence Mission Laguna Beach.

The reader said he and his wife recently went to “Little Mission” in need of some labs. Upon their departure, they were handed a paper describing some upcoming changes.

First, effective May, Providence Mission is consolidating their gastro department to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. They’re also doing the same thing to the outpatient lab and will send those needing bloodwork to Mission Viejo or to Quest.

Our reader expressed his concern that the above listed closures “will likely start a dominoes effect that will eventually close his “Little Mission.”

NOT TRUE!

I caught up with Carrie Arneth Miller, MA, who is Director of Communications for Providence Mission Hospital, who said, “First, we decided to relocate inpatient and outpatient GI (gastrointestinal) services from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach (PMHLB) to our Mission Viejo campus. This transition will allow us to enhance our GI program by centralizing our specialists and technology in a single location. 

“In 2020 we opened a beautiful, state-of-the art GI Lab in the Mission Health Center, which also houses our Leonard Cancer Institute. This new lab will provide our patients with the exceptional experience that we want for all our patients. Candidly, it is the nicest and most advanced GI lab in the region. No jobs will be lost as a result of this transition. We hope that the caregivers who currently work in the Laguna Beach GI Lab will move to the Mission Viejo GI Lab when we transition in mid-May.”

 As far as the out-patient lab, Miller said, “The other change that we recently shared was the closure of our outpatient laboratory at PMHLB. Skilled laboratory personnel are in short supply across the country, as a growing number of companies open outpatient draw stations. To maintain optimal laboratory support, it has become necessary to centralize our outpatient lab resources. As of May 24, 2023, all outpatient laboratory services will be provided through the lab at Providence Mission Hospital (PMH). The outpatient lab at PMH is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Please note this transition will not impact inpatient laboratory testing at PMHLB or PMH and no jobs will be lost as a result of this transition.”

 One other issue brought up by our “Little Mission” reader was the fact that he also reportedly heard from a Mission Laguna Hospital employee that the parking “garage is not and probably will not be earthquake retrofitted and will likely again be taken out of service.”

WRONG AGAIN.

As Miller added, “The question about the parking structure is an interesting one and we have no idea how anyone would have reached that conclusion. The parking structure is fully operational and I park in it every time I go to Laguna.”

Miller gave every indication that the above consolidation of the GI department and the out-patient lab are just efforts to try and strengthen overall services and that there are no plans to close the entire facility, now or anytime in the near future.

Besides, one would have to imagine that any medical facility walking away from a lucrative community, such as Laguna Beach, would be quickly backfilled. As proof, just look at the expansions of Providence, Hoag, Memorial, City of Hope and UCI to see how important Orange County is to the growing healthcare field.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is hosting an open house to celebrate their fully renovated medical clinic on Thursday, March 16, from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy tours, live music and complimentary food & beverages.

The Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St.

• • •

Tomorrow (March 11), from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is hosting a pop-up outside in their courtyard, displaying different “cool kicks and products” from Luke Johnson Designs. Luke Johnson offers very coveted sneakers, slides, shoulder bags and fanny packs.   

Fair Game rainbow and tennis shoes SNL 3.10

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Luke Johnson Designs

Explore the creative juices of Luke Johnson

According to Stacy Collins Johnson, the artist’s mother, “Being creative has helped Luke balance the challenges he faces with Autism.”

She has helped put this line of products together using Luke’s artwork and giving Luke a focus, self-esteem and a purpose. 

Attendees can enter to win a free pair of sneakers and a shoulder bag, with a $200 value! 

Like many creatives, Luke views the world through an imaginative, atypical lens. Also like many creatives and innovators, he is on the autism spectrum. Since childhood, Luke has been illustrating and painting whimsical clothing designs and patterns. 

Join them at the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art, 611 S. Coast Highway.

• • •

Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) is inviting the community to a “Celebration of the Arts,” its annual showcase of student visual and performing arts talent at Laguna Beach High School next Tuesday, March 14 from 6-8 p.m. 

Students in grades K-12 participate in the arts festival showcasing their work across many artistic disciplines. The event will feature live performances from students in theatre, choir, wind and string ensembles, the jazz band and dance. The evening will also include an art exposition, sale, digital art and film exhibit. 

“Arts education enhances a student’s learning experience,” said Sarah Wolsey, LBUSD K-5 Visual and Performing Arts Teacher on Special Assignment. She added, “Art education closes achievement gaps, improves academic skills and increases student engagement. The student work at our annual exhibition highlights the amazing things that happen when we embrace visual and performing arts programs as an investment in our students.” 

Performances will begin at 6 p.m. in the Artists’ Theatre and continue throughout the evening as audiences visit the different stations on campus. 

The Performing Arts Schedule is as follows:

6 p.m. – LBHS Theater Performance (Artists’ Theatre)

6:15 p.m. – El Morro/Top of the World Performing Arts (Quad)

7 p.m. – LBHS Band/Strings (Band Room)

7:15 p.m. – LBHS Jazz Band (Quad)

7:45 p.m. – LBHS Dance (Quad)

On Loop – LBHS Media Arts & Video Production (Room 41)

On Loop – TMS Theater Performance (Library)

Also joining in for the evening are community partners, including the Laguna College of Art and Design, Laguna Art Museum, Festival of Arts, No Square Theater, the Coast Film and Music Festival and more. 

“Career readiness is unique for every student – our “Celebration of the Arts” showcase is a significant real-world experience for our visual and performing arts students interested in pursuing a career in the arts,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “Our students are professionally trained and incredibly talented, producing a caliber of work that is impressive. I look forward to sharing the creativity and innovation of our students with the community.” 

The event is free and open to the public. 

• • •

The Hortense Miller Garden is planning a community open house later this month, on Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The whole family is invited and no reservations are required.

Here’s the plan: park in The Church of Christ Science at 635 High Drive and then shuttle in. There will be garden tours, free art workshops for kids, entertainment, a bee presentation and plant sale.

So, who is Hortense Miller? Well, she was a Laguna Beach icon known for her gardens and art and referred to by many as the “Green Lady”. She died in 2008 at the age of 99 and subsequently deeded her property, including her “famous gardens” to the City of Laguna Beach.

Miller’s garden has been written up and featured in such publications as Sunset Magazine and House & Garden. She also published a book in 2002 titled “A Garden in Laguna: the Garden Essays of Hortense Miller.”

 

