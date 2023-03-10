Council OKs “Trail to the Sea” route feasibility study, MOU to utilize funds for project
By SARA HALL
City Council this week unanimously approved a long-discussed coastal trail that connects Aliso Canyon, Woods Canyon and Aliso Beach.
Councilmembers voted 5-0 on Tuesday (March 7) in support of a memorandum of understanding with the California Coastal Commission for the administration of mitigation funds for the planning, permitting and construction of a public trail at 31106 Coast Highway.
The item also directed the city manager to enter into a service agreement with the Laguna Canyon Foundation in an amount not-to-exceed $30,000 to study the feasibility of potential trail alignments. The action appropriated funds from the trail deposit account for the agreement with the foundation.
The CCC approved a coastal development permit on Jan. 8, 2015, authorizing the expansion and remodel of The Ranch at Laguna Beach resort and golf course facility at 31106 Coast Highway. The commission adopted revised findings in support of the approval on April 15 of that same year and one of the conditions imposed on the project was a fee of $250,000 for the purpose of planning and permitting a public trail that would connect Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park to Aliso Beach, including identification of a trail alignment.
The city accepted the funds on Sept. 22, 2015 and established the trail deposit account.
This week’s action utilized those funds to initiate the trail project. Any remaining funds would be used for construction and maintenance costs. No additional funds are required from the city to complete the trail.
Mayor Bob Whalen also added language to the motion for approval stating that “nothing in this MOU shall require, or be construed as requiring, the city to expend any funds on the development of the Trail to the Sea segment other than the funds on deposit in the account.”
If, for some reason, the CCC doesn’t not want to include the language in the agreement, Whalen emphasized that it needs to be confirmed in writing that the city is not obligated to spend more than $250,000.
“I just want to be really clear that we’re not committing ourselves to anything beyond the $250,000,” he said. “We may in the future, of course, you know it’s something we may want to do, I just don’t want to do it through this agreement because this is just hiring a consultant.”
Whether more funding will be needed or not is dependent on the alignment ultimately selected, explained LCF Executive Director Hallie Jones said. A short and simple option will likely be covered by those funds, but something more complex with more of an environmental impact might require some alternative funding.
Councilmember Alex Rounaghi suggested staff concurrently look into possible grant funding, or at least include it as part of the discussion during the process, so it can be considered by council when they discuss the trail alignment options.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Jon Barber
A trail in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park
Much of the discussion on Tuesday focused on trail specifics (paved or natural, pedestrian walking versus hiking, etc.) and which of the potential trail alignments would be the most appropriate, although staff and some councilmembers emphasized that this week’s action only kicks off the planning process and that the LCF feasibility study will return to council with more details when they make their final determination.
“Tonight we’re hiring the consultant, so let’s not design the trail,” Whalen said.
All they’re doing is exploring the feasibility of different routes and looking at all the options on the table, Rounaghi agreed. There’s been a lot of confusion on the matter, but this is just kicking off the process, they aren’t choosing a trail yet, he emphasized.
“All we’re doing is approving the MOU so we can expend the funds and then we’ll move forward with this project,” he said. “I’m very excited to see what it’ll turn into, but I don’t really know what it’ll turn into because we’re just doing the feasibility (study)…I’m excited to see how this plays out.”
The item before the council this week does not involve selecting a trial alignment, explained Planning Manager Amber Dobson, it’s just focused on entering into the MOU, the use of the funds and the agreement for the feasibility assessment.
Responding to some comments about the specific type of trail it will be and whether it will accommodate road bikes versus mountain bikes, or pedestrian walking versus hiking, Dobson explained that the language of the MOU calls it a pedestrian and bicycle trail, but doesn’t distinguish between the specifics.
“I don’t believe that there’s a distinction between hiking and pedestrian, I think that those generally mean the same thing,” she said.
Dobson shared an aerial image highlighting two potential trail alignments, but emphasized that other options may be included in the feasibility study.
The two options shown on the map are connections from the Aswut Trail, one proposed to exit onto Ocean Vista Drive and the second crosses city property and exits into a parking lot behind The Ranch. A third alignment not shown on the map tracks down the western slope of Aliso Canyon.
The language in the MOU also suggests a trail alignment more conducive of bicycling through The Ranch would be evaluated.
CCC staff indicated potential constraints with one alignment that exits on Ocean Vista Drive, Dobson noted.
There was some concern that one trail alignment being considered would go through the golf course, despite that option previously being deemed infeasible.
Mark Christy, owner/principal of The Ranch at Laguna Beach, pointed to a previous study concluded that, based on their analysis of the existing golf course layout, running a trail adjacent to the Aliso Creek is not a feasible alignment. As a result, The Ranch’s CDP was conditioned with the deposit of the $250,000 fee and dedication of two floating easements, Christy explained. They completed both and satisfied the conditions needed for the permit to be issued, he added, they are under no further obligation, with respect to the trail, for the CDP.
“Still, we want a trail. We look forward to a safe alignment, hopefully someday soon,” Christy said. “I don’t care if it comes down through The Ranch. I’m open to even other alignments. I’m not open to a trail running through the golf course.”
The option that exits into a parking lot behind The Ranch is fine, he confirmed.
“We have consistently supported a trail for our guests and the surrounding communities,” Christy said, listing several agencies they’ve communicated with or hosted site visits. “We’ve been encouraging this project.”
Jones clarified that while the assessment will include an option showing a trail running through the golf course, it will also include previous documentation and completed analysis that explain why it isn’t feasible. She also believes the trail alignment along the canyon wall has some potential geotechnical and environmental issues, but it’s critical that they study all possible options.
“We really look carefully at each of them and follow the proper process before we move forward with any kind of construction,” Jones said.
It’s important the final document shows that they’ve looked at all options and that everything on the table has been considered, Jones said. It will also serve as a holding place for the information for the future, she added.
They want to do this as soon as possible, but they shouldn’t rush the process, she said, they want to make sure it’s done right.
“We think it’s a really amazing opportunity to explore providing connectivity to the beach,” Jones said.
The project will likely return to council in July or August after the alternative analysis is completed, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis confirmed. At that time council will consider each route option.
A tentative timeline included in the MOU notes that initial trail condition reports, identification of all alternatives, mapping, trail constraints and a more detailed timeline is expected to be complete by June.
Development of construction plans and preparation of CEQA documents is expected to be complete by September, depending on the frame or the initial study and other analysis.
The city will likely start seeking required regulatory permits by January 2024, which may be required from the county, Fish and Wildlife, OCTA and the Coastal Commission. It will also require design review approval and social development permit.
Construction is expected to commence in September 2024, which may be adjusted per conditions of approval and timing of the bird nesting season.
The final day to use the funds for a completion of the trail is Sept. 22, 2025. The CCC executive director may extend the city’s use of funds.
Council also received a number of comments and letters in support of the trail, many from local cyclists.
Laguna Woods resident Chris Keyes emphasized several benefits of completing the last mile of “a potential world class mountains-to-the-sea bike and pedestrian trail.”
Bicycling on trails is growing in popularity and a complementary activity to golf, he noted. It would also be a safe path for alternative transportation to the beach and local businesses, Keyes added.
“As the saying goes, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and there are countless examples across the U.S. about how bike trails enhance local economies,” Keyes said.
Other speakers supported the project overall and encouraged the council to continue the cycling accessibility along the trail. Several also noted that the northern side of The Ranch property, avoiding the golf course, would work best.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.