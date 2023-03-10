NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

Third Street Writers launches Third Street Review FP 031023

Share this story

Third Street Writers launches Third Street Review, a national online journal

Laguna Beach’s nationwide reputation as a leader in the arts has expanded to now include writing, thanks to the launch of Third Street Review, an online literary journal. Compiled by the nonprofit Third Street Writers, this quarterly publication features work by artists and writers from throughout the country with an emphasis on fiction, non-fiction and poetry. There is also a strong art and photography component that enhances the sleek, online layout. 

“We are focused on creating a journal that reflects the high-caliber, quality standards associated with Laguna Beach,” said editor-in-chief Rina Palumbo. “We sought writing that celebrates the excitement and drama of ‘Life on the Edge,’ which is the journal’s theme.” 

Either through compelling writing, storytelling or pushing new perspectives and writing styles, the selected pieces leave readers in awe of the power of the written word.

“We’re celebrating artistic risk-taking in order to create a compelling product,” said Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “Our goal is, and continues to be, for Third Street Review to reflect the high artistic standards and creativity exhibited throughout our community.”

Third Street Writers group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Third Street Writers

Third Street Writers gathered at the Susi Q Community Center for their weekly public writers’ workshop

Third Street Review started receiving submissions last fall for the inaugural edition from writers throughout the country, many of whom responded to the organization’s outreach requests in such notable publications as Poets & Writers and Duotrope. Submissions were also accepted from members of Third Street, as well as other SoCal writers.

“We welcome traditional forms of writing, art and photography,” said Palumbo. “But the publication seeks to encourage pieces that push boundaries, embrace experimentation and reflect artistic excellence.”

All submissions are blind-reviewed and final selections are made by an all-local editorial board, consisting of esteemed writers from throughout the area. They include: Dechary (fiction) as well as Theresa Keegan and Marrie Stone (nonfiction), Ellen Girardeau Kempler (poetry) and Jennifer Griffiths (art and photography).

Submissions for the spring, summer and fall issues will be received through March 24. Those interested in submitting to Third Street Review can learn more at https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit.

There is a $3 fee per submission and an honorarium is paid for each piece accepted for publication.

“California has always been synonymous with exploration and innovation in many fields, but especially in the world of creative expression,” said Dechary. “We’re thrilled to produce a journal that reflects that excitement for writers – and readers.”

The online journal is made possible by a grant from the City of Laguna Beach’s Cultural Arts Funding program. It can be viewed at https://third-street-review.org/.

“Having a journal of this scope in Laguna not only helps elevate the literary arts in our city but also raises the national profile of our city as a place that supports writers,” said Palumbo.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and publications such as its multi-volume Beach Reads anthology and last year’s Stu News Laguna column “From Laguna with Love.” 

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.