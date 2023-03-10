NewLeftHeader

Women’s History Month: Local films and Hollywood FP 031023

Women’s History Month: Local films and Hollywood blockbusters at LB Cultural Arts Center set to spur post-show dialogues and discussions 

By THERESA KEEGAN

How a culture treats 50% of its population is not only important for that community, it’s also important to society at large. And that focus is the inspiration for the Laguna Beach Women’s Film Festival, where film and society intersect. 

“I think it’s important we recognize Women’s History Month in a relevant way,” said Rick Conkey, organizer of the event and the director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). “So I reached out for submission ideas from local women and discussion leaders.” 

The offerings throughout March run the gamut from locally filmed shorts to big-screen, international Hollywood hits. 

women's history Varzi



Courtesy of Roxanne Varzi

Writer, producer and visual anthropologist Roxanne Varzi had two screenings of her moving “Tehran Tourist” at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center earlier in March 

Keeping history alive 

 “Whoever is going to be interested in the film is going to be interested in the messages,” said Michelle Reinglass, who will be moderating two post-movie panels. “Some people may be watching it just for the entertainment and then afterward the questions really start coming out and evolving during our talks.” 

As a mediator and former attorney, she has seen discrimination in life and in her profession. From when she was hired as a law clerk only to be asked to apply as a legal secretary, right on through to the recent #MeToo movement, she knows there’s a need to observe this month dedicated to women. 

“The women’s movement has gone through three major phases,” she explained. “The suffragettes who dealt with outright discrimination, then there was Anita Hill and sexual harassment was highlighted and then there was #MeToo and Harvey Weinstein.” 

women's history Reinglass



Courtesy of Michelle Reinglass

Former attorney and professional mediator Michelle Reinglass will be moderating two panels following movie screenings at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. One features the movie “She Said” and the other is “Hidden Figures.”

While she believes women’s lives improved through all three eras, she’s concerned the momentum toward equality is not yet on solid footing.

“I think for now it is front and center,” she said of equality and respect. “But I’ve seen this trend before. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but things can fade. However, showing these films and afterward having a dialogue – that’s how we keep these things alive.” 

Reinglass chose the films She Said and Hidden Figures for the panels she will lead. 

The first deals with publishing the Harvey Weinstein stories about the rampant sexual harassment in Hollywood, which ignited the #MeToo movement, and the latter tells about the critical role performed by a group of female African-Americans during the development of the U.S. space program. 

“I just couldn’t choose between the two of them,” Reinglass said of the movies, “so we’ll do them both.”

Other movies shown during the festival include Women Talking, Tar and Little Women

Katy Moss, a big fan of the Cultural Arts Center and a self-proclaimed cinephile – she’s been to the Sundance Film Festival 18 times – and has been moderating some of the talks after this year’s screenings as well as at last year’s inaugural event.

“I just lead with questions that people can answer and elaborate on, and then we can all share opinions,” said Moss, a Laguna Beach resident.

 “These films – and so much of the cultural center’s programming –  represent very timely, urgent situations here and around the country.” 

In addition to the Hollywood shows, the Women’s History Film Festival presents an opportunity for two local movie producers to show their work. 

women's history Twisted Family



Courtesy of Jewels Brettin

The film “Twisted Family” is a short movie written and produced by Jewels Brettin of Laguna Beach 

On March 15 there will be a screening of Twisted Family, produced by Jewels Brettin. The 12-minute film deals with two siblings who live in a dysfunctional home and find out the truth about themselves when they’re young adults. 

“Doing independent films is more low-key,” said Brettin, who wrote and produced the movie. “I’m expressing what a lot of families go through.” 

While the film’s premiere happened last fall, she is thrilled to be able to show it locally. 

“Just knowing that people understand my story – it means the world to me. My story is so heartfelt and this gives me more of an engagement into Laguna.” 

Producer Roxanne Varzi, showed her film Tehran Tourist twice on a recent Sunday and was thrilled with the follow up experience. 

“There were very different questions at each screening,” she said. “And then after the questions, there were just wonderful conversations. It was a really nice community afternoon.” 

Although an anthropologist by trade – she earned her doctorate at Columbia University – Varzi expands her experiences into a variety of mediums and formats. She is also a visual anthropologist, writer, filmmaker and professor at UC Irvine.

women's history screen showing



Courtesy Roxanne Varzi

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is screening numerous films throughout March in honor of Women’s History Month, including “Tehran Tourist” which was shown on a Sunday afternoon and a discussion followed 

She shot Tehran Tourist while on sabbatical in Iran in 2012. It features her then 3-year old son and his experience in Varzi’s native country. 

“People have no idea about what everyday life in Iran looks like,” she said. “I was just shooting him out in the world.” 

While the film documents his shifting persona from the beginning to the end of the trip – including speaking Persian and adjusting to his mother wearing a head scarf – Varzi was also affected by the process. 

“It completely changed who I was as a social scientist – it softened me to the world,” she said. 

Filming Tehran Tourist in 2012 was the direct opposite of her first film about the Iran/Iraq war. 

“People approached me in a very different way as a mother,” said Varzi. “Iranians are very respectful of children.” When she’d been in the country before on a Fulbright Scholarship, she was documenting the generational impacts of the regime change. 

“To show the same place from the angle of a child was wonderful,” she said. The original movie was over an hour long, but she has since edited it to 25 minutes, so that it really reflects the “pre-political” innocence of children. 

“This movie is very much his perspective as a child, not necessarily a male child,” said Varzi, who added that the Persian language does not even have gender pronouns. 

“People are people anywhere. People aren’t their government. It sounds simple, but you wouldn’t believe how complicated that is for so many people,” said Varzi.

Focusing on creativity and opportunity for all is a key focus of the Cultural Arts Center explained Conkey, which is why he wholeheartedly is doing the film festival again this year. 

“I reached out to a few of the very talented women in our community and then I just step aside,” he said. “It’s an amazing gathering and showings and I’m delighted it’s happening again this year.” 

For more information on the festival, click here.

For tickets to Twisted Family, at 6:30 p.m., March 15, click here

Other movies and panel discussions are free. They include Little Women at 6 p.m., March 16; She Said at 6:30 p.m., March 22 and Hidden Figures at 6:30 p.m., March 29. 

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

