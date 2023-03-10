NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

Award-winning musical Once arrives FP 031023

Share this story

Award-winning musical Once arrives at the Laguna Playhouse

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jason Niedle

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

When “Guy” meets “Girl,” we can guess how the story will go. There will be ups and downs, obstacles and complications. It might end with a sunset and maybe a kiss. Then again, it might not…

Once is an unconventional love story. Its actors are also singers, songwriters and musicians talented enough to pick up a variety of instruments and, as lead actress Grace Belt said, “make it happen.” The mezzo-soprano plays the violin, guitar and mandolin. But for this musical, Belt learned – and exclusively plays – the piano. 

For a production like Once, casting is everything. “You need people who are expert musicians and, quite frankly, experts on more than one instrument,” said Director Steve Steiner. “I had never heard [Grace] play piano, but I knew she was exactly the right actor for the role. She worked her rear-end off and is playing the piano work beautifully in this piece.”

Steiner felt fortunate with his casting picks, plucking up several actors whom he’d worked with before and taking recommendations from his Musical Director Julia Hoffmann for others. The result is a synergy on stage that promises to blow audiences away. 

award winning 1

Click on photo for a larger image

The company of the award-winning musical “Once,” directed by Steve Steiner, is now playing at the Laguna Playhouse

“I was lucky to have a pool of people that I knew,” Steiner said. “I know what they’re capable of and how far I can get them to rise above the occasion.” Steiner worked with lead actor Keaton Eckhoff (who plays “Guy”) in The Buddy Holly Story, Cabaret and Mamma Mia. The tenor plays guitar and upright bass. Eckhoff can become Buddy Holly, then slide into a role as a surfer dude and, now, a depressed Irish busker in Dublin. “I knew [Eckhoff’s] range, which is significant,” Steiner said. 

In the entertainment industry, the coveted designation for stars who have won all the major awards – including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – is known as an EGOT. The highest equivalent for a musical is winning a Tony, Oscar, Grammy and an Olivier (the British equivalent of a Tony). Once has won them all, including eight Tonys, an Academy Award for the song “Falling Slowly” and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. 

Originally a 2007 film, Once made it to Broadway in 2012. It has since toured around the globe, including three national tours in the U.S. “The reason it’s called Once, in my opinion, is because sometimes everything aligns and something that would never otherwise happen could happen this one time,” Steiner said. “That’s what this is. A down-on-his-luck Irish singer-songwriter in Dublin is ready to quit. This Czech girl, who is also a musician, finds his music absolutely amazing and, in five days, turns his entire attitude and life around.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

While this is Steiner’s first time directing Once, Hoffmann has done the production a few times before (as have a few of the actors). “[I’m] able to get their experience and knowledge of the piece and, at the same time, look at [the production] with very fresh eyes,” Steiner said. “There are a number of things we’re doing that [Hoffman] likes and says she’s never seen done before.”

According to Steiner, it’s an unusual musical because the actors are not only playing instruments, but also moving around stage while playing. “Learning how to play cello while it’s strapped onto you, rather than sitting on the floor, and doing choreography while playing cello – that’s why casting is so important,” he said. “The actors have to have the skills and know what they’re getting into.” 

award winning 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Every actor is also a singer and multi-instrumental musician

“This is probably the most talented group of people you’ll see on stage at any one performance,” Eckhoff said. Relating to his character’s state of mind wasn’t a stretch for Eckhoff. “Grace and I both know the struggle that is making music in 2023, and how hard it is to get your name out there,” he said. “We know the roller coaster. We get a song done, we release the song, we get like five listens and then it’s like, ‘What’s the point of even making the song?’ But you just keep making it because it’s not only for the people who listen to it, but it’s for you as well. It feeds you.” 

In addition to mastering the piano, as a Czech woman visiting Ireland, Belt also had to master a new dialect. “There are so many different kinds of people and cultures we get to discover [in this play],” Belt said. “It’s a wonderful challenge to undertake the accent work in this show. We have an awesome dialect coach helping us with all those little details.”

Belt, too, found her own life story in her role as “Girl.” “[Girl] is so moved and transported by music. That happens to me in real life. It’s not a difficult thing for me to find myself in the character.” 

award winning 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Keaton Eckhoff and Grace Belt, who learned to play the piano for the role, star in “Once” 

Much of the musical takes place in a Dublin bar, which turns into an actual bar that serves drinks during intermission. What other surprises can guests anticipate? The cast was reluctant to give too many away, but a few slipped out. “At some point, someone stands on the bar playing an instrument called a ‘melodica,’ which is like if a recorder and a piano had a baby,” said Belt. “It’s a really great image.” 

“The musicians connect with their instruments in very beautiful ways, like their instrument is their partner and they’re dancing together,” Eckhoff said. “Those moments are spectacular.” 

Both Belt and Eckhoff suggest arriving early. “There’s a 30-minute pre-show. You see what it would be like if you were just on the street hearing a busker or group of buskers performing together,” Eckhoff said. “Then we turn the sound on for the last pre-show song and it goes straight into the show. It blooms beautifully and naturally into this feeling like you’re on the streets of Dublin.” 

Once opened this week and will play through Sunday, March 26. On Sunday, March 12, the cast will celebrate Opening Night with a Champagne reception following the show.

For ticketing and other information, visit the Playhouse website by clicking here.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.