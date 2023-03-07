NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023

Fast facts from Laguna Beach Police 030723

Fast facts from Laguna Beach Police to keep our community safe

A series courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department

Report all suspicious activity to Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) at 949.497.0701. Call 911 for an emergency or a crime in progress.

Courtesy of LBPD

Practicing home safety helps prevent crime

Follow these tips for home safety to prevent crime from happening in your neighborhood.

–Install security cameras and lights.

–Report any suspicious activity.

-Lock up your home every time you leave the house, even if it is for a quick errand.

–If you leave for vacation, have a trusted family member or neighbor check on your home.

–If you leave your home at night, leave a light on inside and outside.

–Keep your valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight.

 

