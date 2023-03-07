NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more events to the March calendar 030723

LAM adds more events to the March calendar

A few of the Art & Nature exhibitions are still on view at Laguna Art Museum, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions including Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum has added public programs, including innovative workshops.

Visitors have until March 12 to see the “Five Summer Stories” exhibition

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, along with clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through March 12.

Megan Shung 

Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Ryan Whyman and Megan Shung 

Join this duo consisting of pianist, Ryan Whyman and violinist, Megan Shung, as they perform in the museum. Arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. 

Ryan Whyman 

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Great Cosmic Explosions on March 11 

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

Great Cosmic Explosions

Kids and adults will have a blast during this presentation by Professor Massimo Della Valle from the Instuito Nationale Astrofisico as he explores the cosmos – from black holes to life beyond Earth. After the talk, head over to the LAM Lab to make your very own cosmic masterpiece.

Astronomy and art are often thought of as two different disciplines with little to no overlap, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. From Galileo’s early drawings of the Moon’s surface to Van Gogh’s Starry Night, to the recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomy and art have been inseparable for centuries.

 Advance tickets are recommended. Youth 12 and under: Free. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. Children must be accompanied by one paying adult. For tickets, click here.

Marco Sassone signs his new book on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Art Book Signing with Marco Sassone

Join artist Marco Sassone as he recounts his life, career and newest memoir, American Journey: My Life in Art. Having exhibited at the Laguna Art Museum in 1979, Sassone will once again join the museum to present his work. American Journey chronicles Sassone’s struggles as an immigrant in 1960s California and examines his journey from a young boy in Italy to a world-renowned painter in America. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Sherman Library Director Jill Thrasher will share the art collection, of which William Wendt’s “The Field Road” is included

–Sunday, March 19, 11 a.m.

Sherman Library & Gardens: A History with Jill Thrasher

Sherman Library & Gardens’ fine art collection is traveling for the first time in 50 years. This selection of work attempts to reveal the unseen ties between individuals, land and industry. Each artwork is an opportunity to make connections between past and present, tell a tale of local lore and notoriety and see the ties that weave California’s coastal and artistic communities together. Come hear Jill Thrasher, Sherman Library director, discuss the connection between the artwork and the unique holdings of the Sherman Library.

Advance tickets recommended. LAM Museum members: $7, Sherman Library members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, March 26

Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.

Feminist Art and Craftivism

In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on feminist art presented by Katie Ruiz of The Women’s Museum of California. From the suffrage sashes and banners of the early 1900s to the pink knitted hats of the modern Women’s March movement, textiles and craft have played an important role as a messenger for women’s activism. By celebrating craftwork as a tool of artistic and political expression, and not only as private acts of women’s labor, observers will see how impactful women have been in our society.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

