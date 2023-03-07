NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Buffy 030723

Meet Pet of the Week Buffy

Buffy is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 4-month-old female lab shep mixed puppy. She is currently on the smaller side, but is expected to continue to grow bigger throughout the next few months. Buffy’s disposition is extremely sweet and calm.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Buffy adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Buffy is currently looking for a new place to call home 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

