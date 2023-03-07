NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023Subscribe

Waving the company flag 030723

Share this story

Waving the company flag

Waving the company flag SNL 3.7

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Okay, maybe not the company flag…but you get the point. The Stu News Laguna Patriots Day Parade entry with President & CEO Shaena Stabler up top, Editor Lana Johnson riding “shotgun” and Publisher Tom Johnson as chauffeur.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.