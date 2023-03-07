NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Little League baseball launches 030723

Laguna Beach Little League baseball launches the 2023 season at Riddle Field

Photos by Scott Brashier

Fortunately, last Friday evening (March 3) the weather cooperated and Laguna Beach Little League was able to celebrate Opening Day at Riddle Field. And, the community came out to enjoy all the pomp and circumstance one would expect with the return of another Laguna Beach Little League baseball season that dates all the way back to 1952.

Laguna Beach Little League American Flag photo 1 jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s just not baseball without honoring our flag. The game’s Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Intermediate captains.

Two particular highlights of the evening were the players parade, featuring those participating this year; and the introduction and celebration of the Intermediate All Stars from last season, who went undefeated in winning their first-ever state championship and then ventured on to the 50/70 West Region Championships in Nogales, Ariz., where they made it all the way to the championship game. With that success came another championship banner for the outfield wall.

Laguna Beach Little League players parade photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Parade of players

Laguna Beach Little League team on field photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Intermediate All Stars take the field for a curtain call in recognition of last year’s accomplishments

Laguna Beach Little League team with banner photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Rotary Intermediate team with their championship banner 

There were a number of festivities throughout the course of the evening, including the City Councilmembers cutting the ribbon to welcome in the season; and the customary first pitch, with honors going to Laguna Beach resident and newly appointed Superior Court Judge Julie Swain. 

Laguna Beach Little League City Council ribbon cutting photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

City Councilmembers prepare to cut the ribbon, launching the 2023 season: (L-R) Mark Orgill, Alex Rounaghi, Mayor Bob Whalen and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf 

Laguna Beach Little League woman throwing pitch photo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Newly appointed Orange County Superior Court Judge Julie Swain, a Laguna Beach resident, threw out the first pitch

And then it was time for baseball. Some waited their turn, as others took the field; and still others, perhaps too young for baseball yet, enjoyed the playground adjacent to the field.

Laguna Beach Little League Hobie behind fence photo 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Hobie team, perhaps dreaming of when it’s their turn to take the field

Laguna Beach Little League on playground photo 8

Click on photo for a larger image

There was joy in Mudville for all, including these youngsters who chose to occupy their time on the nearby play equipment

Laguna Beach Little League team mixed uniforms photo 9

Click on photo for a larger image

The opening evening’s game pitted two teams, Hobie vs. Hackett 

Laguna Beach Little League play at the plate photo 10

Click on photo for a larger image

The evening’s action included this close play at the plate

Laguna Beach Little League tag out at second base photo 11

Click on photo for a larger image

And this tag out at second base

With all of that, the 2023 season is underway. Here’s wishing all the teams success and the opportunity for each to improve themselves, and yes, have fun. Good luck!

For the upcoming schedule and all the Laguna Beach Little League news, check out www.beachbaseball.com.

 

