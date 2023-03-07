NewLeftHeader

Cultural Arts news for March 030723

Cultural Arts news for March

Cultural Arts has upcoming deadlines and events for the community to take note.

2023 Art That’s Small at City Hall

Requests for artwork deadline: Saturday, March 11 between 9-11 a.m. Pre-register: E-mail form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.by March 7. Entries will be accepted from residents of Orange County ages 18 or older. All entries must be original artworks created within the past two years and have not previously been exhibited at City Hall. Employees, councilmembers, board members and commissioners of the City of Laguna Beach are not eligible to apply. Honorarium First place: $600, second place $300, third place $150 and City Hall Choice $100. Competition Description “Art That’s Small at City Hall” is an open exhibition coordinated by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission. All works deemed acceptable will be exhibited at Laguna Beach City Hall located at 505 Forest Ave. from March 11 through April 21. Entry requirements: Fee of $15 will be charged with one entry allowed per artist. For more details, click here.

cultural arts palettes

Annual review of individual palettes 

Palette Deaccession, Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Act V/Lot 16, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

To preserve the quality and integrity of the temporary collection, the Arts Commission performs an annual review to examine the state of individual palettes. In accordance with its deaccession policy, the city is offering retired palettes back to their original artists or immediate family members. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts polymery

“Polymery” by Taylor Dean Harrison

Temporary Public Art Dedication, March 15 at 5 p.m.

The Arts Commission invites the public to the dedication of the temporary art installation Polymery by Taylor Dean Harrison at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. on March 15 at 5 p.m.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

