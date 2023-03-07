NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 030723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

“Ride in Peace” cycling event being planned in memory of Dr. Michael Mammone

TJ headshot AugMeghan Sickner and Randy Ora sell homes for Berkshire Hathaway. And, for fun and exercise, Randy also cycles with a group called SOCS that stands for South Orange County Spokesmen, a group of about 25 guys who ride in the OC.

Meghan and Randy recently began promoting the idea to organize a ride celebrating Dr. Michael Mammone. In case you’ve forgotten, in which case shame on you, Dr. Mammone was the noted emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Laguna Beach, who was out for a ride last month when he was run down and then violently stabbed by what appeared to be a crazed driver.

The ride is now reality. On Saturday, March 18, the cycling community is invited to rally around this effort to honor the life and contribution of Dr. Mammone.

Providence Mission Hospital Foundation, too, is onboard. 

So, here’s the plan: All cycling groups, small and large, are encouraged to ride to the event and meet at the Leonard Cancer Institute of Mission Hospital, 27999 Medical Center Road, Mission Viejo. Organizers ask that your ride does not “start” or “end” at the hospital but instead is a “STOP” at the event, arriving no later than 11 a.m. In other words, groups should plan their own independent rides that day, converge upon the event and then leave to continue on.

Armbands (optional/free) are available to be worn on the ride and may be picked up at Rock n Road Cyclery (all 4 Orange County locations) and Specialized of Costa Mesa, any time prior to the day of the event. 

For those individuals and families wishing to attend without riding to the event, free parking will be provided on the first three levels at the hospital with the rooftop level reserved for standing room only attendance.

Donations may be made by all at https://camis.give.providence.org/fundraiser/4416362.

The event is appropriately named Ride in Peace, again, in memory of Dr. Michael Mammone.

We’re told that Dr. Mammone’s wife, Julie, and one of their sons will attend the event and speak, along with several others.

What could be better than making this a huge success. Meghan and Randy are asking that we spread the word and encourage friends and neighbors to support it and, of course, join in.

• • •

As part of Arts Education Month, Laguna Live! will feature a number of FREE concerts. 

First, Laguna Live! restarts their popular music program for children up to 6 years old. Musician Zach Churchill will lead the interactive sessions while attendees are invited to sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments, on Tuesdays, March 7 through April 4 at 11:30 a.m. in the Laguna Beach Library.

Also, Live! at the Q will host Chamber Music/OC on Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. in the Susi Q Community Center. This performance is to support the education of student musicians by creating performance opportunities.

This program began as a virtual series during COVID and is now live and in person. It will feature a free performance by the gifted students.

To register, visit https://thesusiq.org or call 949.464.6645.

• • •

And, for the first time in 50 years, Sherman Library & Gardens’ legendary collection of fine art will travel outside their garden gates. Beginning March 18, Laguna Art Museum will present Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Unseen Ties is selection of work that “attempts to reveal the unseen ties between individuals, land and industry. “

“Each artwork in Sherman Library’s fine art collection is an opportunity to make connections between past and present, tell a tale of local lore and notoriety, and see the ties that weave California’s coastal and artistic communities together,” said Jill Thrasher, director of the Sherman Library. 

It will feature artists Rex Brandt, Phil Dike, Anna Althea Hills, Clarence Hinkle, Edgar Payne and William Wendt. The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens is organized by guest curator Meg Linton

During the run of the exhibition, the Laguna Art Museum will offer complimentary admission for Sherman Library & Gardens members. 

To kick things off, Thrasher will speak at the Museum on Sunday, March 19 at 11 a.m. offering up the connection between the artwork and the unique holdings of Sherman Library. 

Advance tickets are recommended.

• • •

Join Craig Cooley on his Rainbow Radio program this Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m., on Laguna Beach’s own KX FM, when he’ll be joined by Carine de Mesmaeker. Carine has truly been THE party girl in Brussels, Belgium since the early ‘80s, where she also worked as a deejay in most of the clubs around the city, including her own called Gate.

It promises to be an interesting conversation as only Craig might bring to life.

 

