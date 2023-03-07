Council agenda includes bluff overlay district, trail to the sea, mobile mental health services
By SARA HALL
Laguna Beach City Council will consider a variety of interesting items during their meeting tonight.
At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, March 7), during regular business, on the consent calendar, and during extraordinary business, council will hear and/or consider: establishment of a Bluff Overlay District and methodologies for calculating major remodels; action to kick off construction of a public trail connecting Aliso Canyon to Aliso Beach; an agreement with Be Well Orange County to provide mobile mental health services; traffic safety and street lighting assessments; a contract for the Forest Alley trash enclosure project and a proclamation recognizing the 2022 Laguna Beach High School varsity football team for their championship season.
First up during regular business, council will consider an ordinance that amends portions of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code relating to the regulation of oceanfront development with the establishment of a Bluff Overlay District and methodologies for calculating major remodels.
According to the staff report, the new bluff overlay district will enact new oceanfront development standards that are responsive to the constraints of the city’s unique coastal landforms and clarifies the methodology for calculating major remodels. The city’s coastal geology is largely erosion-resistant exposed bedrock, meaning that the erosion rate is less than 0.2 feet per year. Properties may be added to the district for the purpose of receiving a site specific blufftop set back determination, if the property complies with several standards, one of which is that it be subject to a low and stable rate of coastal erosion.
“The 25-foot bluff top setback is one of the most important development standards that the city currently applies to oceanfront development projects,” the staff report explains. “How the bluff edge is plotted across a site will strongly influence the footprint, size and configuration of a proposed project.”
These factors are complicated by natural erosion processes and prior grading and development activity along the city’s bluff slopes. This has led to substantial issue determinations for some projects appealed to the California Coastal Commission.
“This requirement is also a blunt tool that does not consider historical development patterns or the highly irregular nature of the city’s oceanfront lots,” the staff report reads. “Because much of the city’s coastline is erosion resistant and improved with nonconforming structures, staff believes there is an opportunity to regulate future oceanfront development in a manner that acknowledges historical development patterns, while remaining protective of a site’s coastal resources.”
If a lot is found to have a low rate of coastal erosion it may be eligible to be added to the bluff overlay district for the purpose of granting a site-specific blufftop setback or encroachment. The decision would be subject to findings to establish that the reduced setback, or encroachment, conforms to the existing pattern of development, would not be threatened by geologic hazards and would continue to protect the on-site coastal resources.
“Staff believes that these provisions would allow for reasonable property improvement and reduce the potential for substantial issue findings for appealed projects,” the report reads.
Regarding the changes to major remodel classification, the current lack of a certified methodology carries some risk that the CCC could find substantial issue on appeal of certain projects. A certified definition of “major remodel” would provide greater certainty in outcomes.
Photo by Dianne Russell
A trail in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park
Also tonight, council will consider a memorandum of understanding with the CCC for the administration of mitigation funds for the planning, permitting and construction of a public trail at 31106 Coast Highway. The coastal trail will connect Aliso Canyon, Woods Canyon and Aliso Beach.
If approved, the item also directs the city manager to enter into a service agreement with the Laguna Canyon Foundation in an amount not-to-exceed $30,000 to study the feasibility of the trail. The action will also appropriate the funds from the trail deposit account for the agreement with the foundation.
The CCC approved a coastal development permit on Jan. 8, 2015, authorizing the expansion and remodel of the former 64-room Aliso Creek Inn hotel, restaurant, banquet and golf course facility at 31106 Coast Highway (now the Ranch at Laguna Beach). The Commission adopted revised findings in support of the approval on April 15 that same year and one of the conditions imposed on the project was a fee of $250,000 for the purpose of planning and permitting a public trail that would connect Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park to Aliso Beach, including identification of a trail alignment.
The city accepted the funds on Sept. 22, 2015 and established the trail deposit account. Next week’s action if approved will utilize those funds to initiate the trail project. Any remaining funds would be used for construction and maintenance costs. No additional funds are required from the city to complete the trail.
Also on the agenda during regular business, council will consider an agreement with Be Well Orange County to provide mobile mental health services to the community for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The item also includes transferring $250,000 from the homeless services budget to fund mental health programs.
If approved, the action also directs staff to return one year after implementation to report on the program’s implementation and identify long-term funding opportunities.
The action is part of the council’s previously identified priority of community mental health programs.
Be Well OC provides community-based assessment and stabilization of housed and un-housed adults and adolescents that are experiencing mental health and substance use challenges, as well as other non-medical emergency challenges. They currently service several Orange County cities with a mobile response team including Laguna’s northern neighbor, Newport Beach.
“The service is designed to support law enforcement and EMS by providing a specialized response to mental health crises, intoxication, welfare checks, and situations that don’t require law enforcement and EMS services,” the staff report explains.
If someone calls 911 or the non-emergency line for a mental health crisis that does not require medical care or constitute a dangerous situation, the Be Well OC mobile response team can be deployed (when appropriate). In between calls, the team will proactively engage and work with the city’s unhoused population, as well as follow up with previous clients to provide additional support and guidance.
Staff is recommending that the city enter into a two-year agreement with Be Well OC to provide the services, which will start on July 1 if approved. The team will be comprised of two crisis counselors and would be dedicated to the city for 12 hours per day, seven days a week.
According to the staff report, the two-year term would typically cost $1.75 million, however, external funding sources will reduce the cities cost to $250,000. This is due to $1.5 million secured in the state budget by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris to fund the mobile crisis intervention program in Laguna Beach. Be Well OC also secured a charitable donation to cover the one-time implementation costs, including purchasing and converting the dedicated response vehicle for operation.
Last up during regular business are traffic safety and street lighting assessments for Glenneyre Street between Forest Avenue and Calliope Street.
At the 2021-22 budget workshop, council included funding to perform a Traffic Safety assessment for Glenneyre Street.
According to the staff report, Interwest and KOA corporation, both on-call traffic engineers, conducted the assessments. They considered and included speech surveys, traffic counts, accident history, roadway geometry, site visibility, pedestrian access and street lighting. The recommendations include minor signing and striping modifications, relocation of sidewalk obstructions where feasible and additional lighting at intersections.
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
A draft rendering of the proposed trash enclosure
Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will consider a contract with SDC Engineering Inc, in the amount of $224,241, for the Forest Alley trash enclosure project.
The current budget includes approximately $250,000 to construct the enclosure along with parking lot improvements. The facility will be located in the alley between Forest and Ocean avenues in Downtown and will serve neighboring businesses.
The city sent out a request for bids and by February 15 the city had received 12 proposals. SDC was the lowest bid amount at $224,241. Staff determined that SDC is qualified, properly licensed to perform the work, and is responsive and responsible.
The project was initially reviewed on March 2, 2022, by the Planning Commission. At that time, commissioners unanimously decided to continue the item and directed city staff to improve the aesthetic design of the building and review all possible locations. They also agreed that the alley really needs to be cleaned up and that consolidating the trash will be a big improvement.
Plans call for a 566-square-foot trash enclosure at 225 Ocean Ave. The area is bounded by Ocean Avenue on the west, Little Freebirds and Sushi Laguna on the north, Forest Lane on the east and Hennessey’s Tavern on the south.
The proposed structure would take up three parking spaces in the existing 18-space parking lot, Capital Program Manager Tom Perez explained at the March meeting. It would house the trash receptacles for adjacent Forest Avenue businesses.
Commissioners reviewed the project again on September 21 and approved the design review and permit to construct the trash enclosure.
Earlier in the meeting, during extraordinary business, council will adopt a proclamation recognizing the 2022 Laguna Beach High School varsity football team for their championship season. The Breakers went 11-4 during the 2022 season and became CIF champions, the first time for LBHS since 1946.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.