UCI law professor to speak on privacy and healthcare at March 15 Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, abandoning almost 50 years of precedent and paving the way for states to ban abortion. Physicians, patients, insurers and legislators are left grappling with a strange new world of uncertainty and mistrust when it comes to healthcare privacy. What does the Dobbs decision mean for an individual’s healthcare choices? How does this ruling affect the privacy rights Americans thought were assured by the Fourth Amendment?

At the Wednesday, March 15 meeting of the Democratic Club of Laguna Beach, guest speaker Ji Seon Song, assistant professor of law at UC Irvine Law School, will delve into “Grey Areas of Privacy in a Post-Dobbs World.” Prof. Song will explore how policing in healthcare, coupled with physician bias and uncertainty, has created fears of criminalization for both patient and provider. 

UCI law professor Song

Courtesy of Democratic Club of Laguna Beach

Ji Seon Song, assistant professor of law at UC Irvine Law School

Professor Song holds a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures with a minor in Music from Columbia University, a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and an LL.M., an internationally recognized postgraduate Master of Laws advanced law certification from Georgetown University Law Center.

Prospective new members are invited to attend the March 15 meeting, held at the Susi Q Community Room. Check-in begins at 5 p.m., with club business at 5:30 p.m. followed by the guest speaker. Club members do not need to be registered Democrats – Independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows a member to vote on club matters, which include candidate endorsements.

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, healthcare is a right, diversity is strength and democracy is worth defending.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit https://thelbdems.com.

 

