NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023Subscribe

Sinkhole swallows Range Rover 030723

Share this story

Sinkhole swallows Range Rover above S. Coast Highway, severing gas pipe and causing rushing water

There were reports early Sunday (March 5) morning concerning the smell of gas in parts of the community. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Laguna Beach Police and Laguna Beach Fire departments were dispatched to the area of 10th Ave. and Sunset Ave. on a report of a large amount of water running between homes and out onto South Coast Highway. 

Sinkhole swallows Range Rover

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Sinkhole closes area of Sunset Ave. between 10th and 11th avenues

Then, responding units located a large sinkhole on Sunset Ave., between 10th and 11th. A vehicle that was parked on Sunset Ave. had fallen into the sinkhole and severed a gas supply line. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. 

Then, for the safety of the community, the surrounding homes on Sunset Ave. and Virginia Way between 10th and 11th were evacuated. 

By 10 a.m., workers from SoCal Gas successfully mitigated the gas leak and residents were safely able to return home. However, Sunset Ave. between 10th and 11th remained closed to vehicle traffic.

Laguna Beach Public Works, South Coast Water District and SoCal Gas remained onsite to assist with cleanup efforts and restore water and gas to the affected homes.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.