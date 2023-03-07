NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023Subscribe

Pageant of the Masters offering St. Patrick’s Day FP 030723

Share this story

Pageant of the Masters offering St. Patrick’s Day special

Searching for that little sunbeam of luck as St. Patrick’s Day approaches? The type of sunbeam that shines on a possible pot of gold, or gold piece, or maybe the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach? In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, art buffs can strike gold with a limited-time ticket offer to the Pageant of the Masters 2023 production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists running July 7 through September 1. 

Save some green with promo code GREEN23 for $45 Main Tier Side tickets to this summer’s Pageant – a $15 dollar savings per ticket. This offer is valid now through March 17 and is only redeemable for Monday-Thursday nights during the 2023 season. Pageant tickets are also season passes to this summer’s Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Purchase tickets today at www.foa.com or call 800.487.3378.

“While we love our Irish traditions here at the Festival of Arts, instead of wearing green this St. Patrick’s Day we decided to SAVE our patrons some green,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “We will be celebrating 90 years of living pictures this summer with a spectacular production. So, I encourage you to purchase your tickets early.” 

Pageant of the Masters bar painting SNL 3.7

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts Laguna Beach

“McSorley’s Bar,” painting by John Sloan (1912), to be re-created in the 2023 Pageant of the Masters

Each evening during the summer season, classic and contemporary works of art are faithfully re-created with theatrical illusion and real people posing as living pictures. The 2023 Pageant will impress audiences in its celebration of artists who have embraced communities where they can live and work, and most importantly, inspire one another. Highlighting the ways in which art reveals and reflects the world in which it was created, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will be a ticket to thrills, laughter, beautiful music and extraordinary “living art” under the stars.

The 2023 Pageant of the Masters production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, will show nightly in the Irvine Bowl from July 7 through September 1. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends, July 5 through September 1. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Pageant of the Masters is located on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.