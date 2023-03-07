NewLeftHeader

R Star founder receives Past-presidential pin

R Star founder receives Past-presidential pin

Rosalind Russell, usually associated with R Star Foundation in Laguna Beach (providing goats to lift women in rural Nepal), was awarded a Rotary Past-president’s pin for her Service-Above-Self to her Rotary club, the eClub of the West, an online club comprised of members from different cities and states.

Russell served three times as president, which is not common. The attractive pin is embellished with three diamonds on the rim and one in the center.

(L-R) Current Rotary eClub of the West President Rae Beimer with Rosalind Russell

According to Russell it was her honor and privilege to be voted in so many times. “Rotary serves the world,” she said, “which I favor.”

The current president is Rae Beimer from Arizona, who received her President-elect pin from Russell.

COVID stifled the pin gifting along with living in different states and busy schedules preventing a meet-up.

To learn more about Rotary International and eClub of the West specifically, contact Russell at 949.497.4911, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

