NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 18  | March 3, 2023Subscribe

City of Laguna Beach assumed control of South Laguna 030323

Share this story

City of Laguna Beach assumed control of South Laguna beaches as of March 1

As of March 1, the City of Laguna Beach assumed ownership of all South Laguna beaches and coastal properties from the County of Orange. As part of the transfer agreement, the county is providing the city with a one-time sum of $22 million to offset the added cost of providing services and beach maintenance.

“Assuming control of the South Laguna beaches culminates two years of work by the city and county to make this happen,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “I want to thank the county for working in partnership with us and to commend our city staff for their extraordinary effort to bring this to fruition. This transfer will benefit both beachgoers and our residents of South Laguna with an increased level of service.”

City of Laguna Beach group with truck

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Assistant City Manager/CFO Gavin Curran; Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy; Police Chief Jeff Calvert; Mayor Bob Whalen; City Manager Shohreh Dupuis; Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow and Fire Chief Niko King

The city began providing all services to South Laguna beaches on March 1 and will begin enforcing all Municipal Codes while maintaining current curfew hours. Beginning March 1, Marine Safety staffing included a patrol unit in South Laguna, a lifeguard at Aliso Beach and up to three additional lifeguard towers (staffing levels can vary based on beach, ocean and weather conditions.) As part of the city’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team (N.E.T. Team), Police Department Park Rangers will provide more consistent enforcement citywide and attention to quality-of-life issues and crime at all beaches and parks. The Public Works Department will take over maintenance of South Laguna beaches and beach-adjacent facilities from Aliso Creek to the southern city limits. This includes providing custodial services to public restrooms, emptying trash cans, providing litter control, sweeping parking lots, graffiti removal and other public services. 

“This change in service provides consistent operations throughout the city, streamlines communication between public safety entities, and delivers efficient response to emergency and non-emergency incidents,” said Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “This is an opportunity to provide a consistent and high-level of service to residents and visitors throughout all beaches in the City of Laguna Beach.”

City of Laguna Beach Bob and Shohreh

Click on photo for a larger image 

Mayor Bob Whalen and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

As of March 1, City Municipal Codes for beaches and parks applied to all South Laguna beaches, with the following exceptions:

–Leashed dogs are allowed on South Laguna beaches at all times (except from June 15 to September 10, dogs prohibited between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.). Dogs are never allowed on Thousand Steps Beach and have historically always been prohibited there.

–South Laguna Beaches will maintain hours as previously determined by the county: Aliso Beach through Totuava Beach is closed from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and Thousand Steps Beach is closed from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

–For the summer of 2023, no changes have been made to the existing designated skim boarding areas at South Laguna beaches.

In preparation for summer operations, the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department is recruiting additional lifeguards, expanding training operations, adding supervisory oversight to South Laguna beaches and purchasing additional equipment. The City of Laguna Beach will provide activities and events such as skimboard contests and lessons, seal and sea lion releases, photography and film permits and other city recreation programs. Laguna Beach residents are invited to attend an informational and listening session meeting on March 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

City of Laguna Beach Calvert foursome

Click on photo for a larger image 

(L-R) Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Mayor Bob Whalen, Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow and Fire Chief Niko King

“We are looking forward to providing safety, prevention, education and enforcement at South Laguna beaches, and ask the public to be patient with us as we take on this significant responsibility,” said Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard for the City of Laguna Beach, please apply online here.

For more information, contact the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department at 949.494.6571.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.