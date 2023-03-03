Committee covers environmental workplans, includes research on possible pesticide ban
By SARA HALL
At the Monday (Feb. 27) meeting, the Environmental Sustainability Committee went over updates and workplan audits for each of their subcommittees, including researching and making a recommendation to the City Council regarding a possible a local ban of pesticides.
During the wildlife protection subcommittee workplan audit, committee member Mina Brown noted their efforts to identify opportunities for the city to protect wildlife through policies and programs, and present these opportunities to the city council. Near-term activities include expanding city efforts to prevent wildlife deaths from pesticides, providing community education on wildlife-friendly landscaping practices, and promoting the creation of habitat from public and private properties.
They’ve had an opportunity to pursue the promotion of native plants and creating native habitats, which ties into the wildlife-friendly landscaping practices, so that’s been the bulk of their work in recent months, she pointed out. They’ve connected with the water district to help promote native plants as part of the spring water efficiency public outreach, Brown said. They’ve also asked the city to indicate that California native trees are the preference as replacements in the city’s tree removal and planting policy.
They’ve done some preliminary work on the pesticide issue, Brown added.
Within the general activities of their workplan is an item to research and make recommendations to the City Council on a local ban of pesticides and herbicides utilizing the local coastal program. It’s a bit complicated, Brown commented.
The reason that they have to go through the LCP to ban pesticides, including herbicides, is because cities are pre-empted from banning them on their own, Brown explained. However, the state has the power to do so and since the California Coastal Commission is the agency in charge of Laguna Beach’s local coastal program that’s how they would establish a ban, she said. The City of Malibu has done something similar, she pointed out, but they are still in the process of implementing their ban and codifying it.
“We’re kind of watching to see what happens with them,” Brown said.
The city’s “Give a Hoot” campaign on social media started to raise awareness about the dangers of rodenticides, which was one of the key components of the pesticide ban that they’re considering, Brown said. The city has already banned the anticoagulant rodenticides in its own use, she added.
“We are proud of that, but that was prior to this workplan so we have a lot to do,” she said.
File photo
A crew works in a fuel modification zone to clear brush by hand
There’s been concern raised recently about the use of an herbicide in the city’s fuel management zones, Brown noted.
The goats thin the vegetation in certain FMZ areas, but in some areas with critical habitat a human hand crew is necessary, she said. The city fire department partners with Laguna Canyon Foundation on the program.
“It’s all about managing the amount of fuel that a wildfire would have,” Brown said.
Removing invasive plants is and should be a priority for the city, Brown emphasized.
“It’s a situation of trade-offs here, how best to manage these invasive plants in these areas that are sensitive,” Brown said.
Local resident Ginger Wallace spoke about the importance of stopping the use of glyphosate (an herbicide that controls broadleaf weeds and grasses) on the hillsides in South Laguna.
“I think it’s critical. South Laguna’s hillsides are an endangered plant community of southern maritime chaparral,” Wallace said.
The goats weren’t used in South Laguna because of this valuable habitat, she said, so hand crews were brought in. It cost more money, but it needed to be done, Wallace added.
Considering they were aware of the importance of the plants and the additional money that was spent on a human crew, she was shocked to see workers spraying all over the hillside. They told her they were using Round Up and Liberate herbicides. There was no biologist with them. They were basically “cruising everywhere applying this,” chemical, she said. The crew also applied in an area where a creek flows during heavy rainstorm, she added.
“Not that I want it applied at all, but it looked as though it was not being applied correctly,” Wallace said. “It was startling to see this, but it also reminded me that glyphosate is also very difficult to use because it’s so dangerous it has to be applied so specifically.”
It should be applied on the plant, but she saw the crew putting it on the dirt around the plant.
“Which means that other plants around there are being killed as well,” Wallace said.
Another local resident Ramin Pejan agreed. He also witnessed the herbicide being sprayed on the hillside.
“It was being applied quite indiscriminately at a landscape scale,” Pejan said.
The argument in favor of using the herbicide is based on outdated science, said Pejan, an environmental lawyer. Regarding the safety of the chemicals used, there’s some really disturbing recent research that can easily be found online, particularly about glyphosate. For example, a comprehensive review of the published literature on glyphosate conducted a few years ago found that glyphosate persists in soil and water longer than what was previously thought, he said.
There’s a lot more that needs to be learned about the science of this chemical, he noted, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about its potential impacts. In this instance, it’s better to be safe than sorry, Pejan added.
Stories about the problems of certain chemicals in pesticides are out there and people are becoming more aware about the issue, Mancuso added. They don’t necessarily have to be experts, as the science is there for the subcommittee to reference when tackling any potential regulations, she noted.
Wallace said she understands that the subcommittee has a lot to focus on in their workplan, but considering the frequency of the application of this chemical (up to three times a year), this should be at the top of the agenda.
“We need to get it stopped. We need to look into how dangerous it is,” Wallace said, listing several other countries and cities that are banning glyphosate or limiting its use. “We need to get on top of this.”
Laguna Beach’s public works department doesn’t even use glyphosate on the weeds, she emphasized, they use an organic pesticide.
“(It’s a) tale of two cities,” Pejan said.
The company that makes Roundup has even stopped selling the weed killer to residential consumers as of the beginning of 2023, Wallace pointed out.
“What does that tell you? That we’re out of step using something like Roundup on our hillsides,” she said. “Of course, we all are concerned about fire. We do want the weeds taken care of, but we want a safer, better way to do it.”
There are alternative ways to thin the vegetation, Pejan said. The contracted crews should follow the lead of the public works department and not use it in one of the city’s most pristine places, he added.
Co-founder of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition Mike Beanan suggested looking into hand trimming and mulching to help mitigate the invasive plant species.
There are few places in the world with habitats like the South Laguna hillsides, Beanan said, so it’s important to protect these native areas.
Brown also mentioned the wildlife protection subcommittee’s other projects and/or activities in the workplan, including identifying major threats to the health and lives of wildlife in Laguna Beach neighborhoods and wilderness areas.
“We still intend to do all of these things, but I think the best we can say is a lot of this is in progress and we have done some initial steps,” Brown said.
There were also some notable updates shared during other subcommittee workplan audit discussions, including with the climate change subcommittee.
ESC member Tim Hayes said the city, at the committee’s request, has met with officials from Southern California Regional Energy Network. SoCal REN is an organization that helps public agencies identify opportunities and implement energy efficiency projects. The nonprofit, ratepayer-funded network is administered by Los Angeles County and authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission.
City Council, at their February 21 meeting, approved an agreement with SoCal REN to conduct a green energy facility assessment of the Laguna Beach library building as well as the recently acquired former St. Catherine of Siena Parish School campus at 30516 Coast Highway. Council also directed the energy evaluation of any other city facilities that SoCal REN thought would benefit from the process. The organization will audit the facilities and provide recommended improvements. There is no cost for the assessment and the city is not obligated to implement any of the recommendations.
An energy audit looks at where there’s waste and for areas of improvement and conservation measures, Hayes explained. They could look at the replacement of windows, air conditioning units, or anything that is energy consuming that might be improved with new technologies or insulation, he said.
The goal is to get these buildings as close to zero net energy as possible, Hayes said.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.