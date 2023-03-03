NewLeftHeader

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach accepting applications for non-profit community grants

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has announced that it now accepting applications for community grants from non-profit organizations that offer programs and projects within the city, in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, and civic and community services. The club will accept applications through March 31 through its website at www.lagunabeachrotary.com. The grants will be awarded in late May.

The club’s community grant program is funded by Rotary Club events held throughout the year, including the Laguna Beach Car Show. Grant applications are evaluated on financial need and the impact to the community. 

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. They connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. 

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach or become a member, visit the club’s website at www.lagunabeachrotary.org. Visit www.endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

 

