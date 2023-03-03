NewLeftHeader

Pacific Marine Mammal Center breaks ground 030323

Pacific Marine Mammal Center breaks ground on “The Next Wave” expansion project

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Dignitaries from across Orange County gathered at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) on Wednesday, March 1 to celebrate the start of a $14 million project ($6 million of which has already been pledged) that will revolutionize the facility’s ability to care for its seal and sea lion patients while saving 15,000 gallons of water every single day.

Click on photo for a larger image

Groundbreaking ceremony with PMMC board members along with Laura Cunningham and Stephanie Cunningham (front, second from right and far right)

Click on photo for a larger image

Stephanie Cunningham holds a photo of when rescued sea mammals were taken to their backyard in Costa Mesa when her husband John first began to help save them. John Cunningham was one of the founders of PMMC (then called “Friends of the Sea Lion”) in 1971. In the background is a rendering of the PMMC expansion project.

Click on photo for a larger image

Local Angie Miller with PMMC CEO Glenn Gray

“The groundbreaking ceremony culminated years of collaboration with city and county officials and meticulous planning to build a revamped Center that can meet the growing needs of both our animal and human communities,” said PMMC CEO Glenn Gray. “By reclaiming an estimated 5.5 million gallons of water per year, PMMC will be a major contributor to Laguna Beach’s longstanding title as the nation’s ‘Most Water Wise City,’” Gray added. The water recycling system will be incorporated into the organization’s educational curriculum related to water conservation. The expansion also doubles the square footage allocated to those and other educational programs, which already serve 35,000 students per year. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Jeff Meberg, PMCC board chair with his wife Carla, flank Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, District 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf enjoying the program

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager/CFO Gavin Curran with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

Additional patient units and pools will improve patient care and increase capacity, better preparing the hospital for busy periods and “unusual mortality events,” years in which conditions so deteriorate for marine mammals that patient occupancy can quadruple from its normal numbers.

The expansion will add a cutting-edge treatment room for surgeries, endoscopy, ultrasound, radiographs and other medical needs. A dedicated necropsy space will improve the facility’s research capacity and facilitate improved collaboration with other institutions.

Click on photo for a larger image

PMMC’s Vice President of Conservation Medicine and Science Dr. Alissa Deming

According to PMMC’s Vice President of Conservation Medicine and Science Dr. Alissa Deming, “The expansion provides the opportunity to grow the marine mammal teaching hospital and facilitates training the next generation of veterinarians and researchers dedicated to marine mammals and ocean health.” 

Click on photo for a larger image

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan (in foreground) showed his support for PMMC

Click on photo for a larger image

PMMC staff and volunteers

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laura Cunningham and Stephanie Cunningham chat with local artist Casey Parlette. Parlette is creating an art piece for PMMC, which will be unveiled at their May 20 community event.

For more than 52 years, PMMC has been inspiring ocean stewardship through the rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals. The Center is a teaching and research veterinary hospital which hosts hundreds of animal patients per year and attracts veterinary students and scientists from across the world. The facility hosts STEM education programs for children of all ages and backgrounds.

Click on photo for a larger image

There was a great turnout on a rainy day

Click on photo for a larger image

PMMC’s “Next Wave” expansion project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024

Hundreds of thousands of people have been touched by their work, whether they’ve seen animal release videos online or in person, participated in their Healing Seals program for patients in pediatric hospitals, or been inspired to pursue careers in the sciences because of the scholarship programs that invite students from under-served communities.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Visiting PMMC is free, and the visitor yard is open to the public daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

